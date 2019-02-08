Are Headlam Group plc’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Headlam Group:

0.16 = UK£42m ÷ (UK£471m – UK£199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Headlam Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Headlam Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Headlam Group’s ROCE is fairly close to the Retail Distributors industry average of 16%. Independently of how Headlam Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Headlam Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Headlam Group has total assets of UK£471m and current liabilities of UK£199m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Headlam Group’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Headlam Group’s ROCE

Headlam Group’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. You might be able to find a better buy than Headlam Group. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).