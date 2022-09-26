Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified

Authorities in New York have identified the remains of a headless torso discovered more than 40 years ago as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake (New York State Police)

The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities.

New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, thanks to advances in DNA forensic analysis.

Police said Ms Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening.

Her remains were found in a travel trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the Hudson View Apartment Complex in Fishkill, New York, two days later.

“For the past 42 years, investigators have followed hundreds of leads trying to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her death,” the state police said in a release.

“Because of recent advances in genetic technology, an identifiable DNA sample was obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Investigative Genealogy Team, in partnership with Othram, a private lab that specialises in cutting edge forensic DNA analysis.”

Police did not say if they had identified a suspect in the case, but asked that anyone with information about the case contact them on 845-677-7300.