Headless body missing both arms and one leg pulled out of New York Bay after being spotted by jogger

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
A headless body missing both arms and one leg was pulled out of New York Bay after being spotted floating in the water by a jogger.

Police say that the alarm was raised after the unidentified male’s body was seen by the jogger as they ran on a pedestrian path in Brooklyn.

The NYPD Harbor Unit retrieved the body and discovered that it was missing the head and limbs.

The body was then taken to the Office of the City Medical Examiner.

The incident comes less than a year after the decapitated and dismembered body of a tech executive was found in a luxury apartment in the city.

The torso of Fahim Saleh was found next to a power saw and bags of body parts in a Manhattan apartment last July.

Mr Saleh, 33, traveled frequently between New York and Nigeria to work on a motorcycle taxi startup, Gokada.

He previously had a company in Bangladesh, where his parents lived before moving to the US.

In that case police said the killer waited for him in the lobby of the apartment in a black hood and mask before following him into the elevator and stabbing him to death.

In October his former executive assistant, Tyrese Haspil, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

