Missing woman’s ‘lover’ arrested after police find headless torso at his home

Benjamin Beale, 34, who has been arrested (Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The search for a missing woman in Louisiana has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who authorities allege has refused to comply with an investigation.

Benjamin Beale, 34, was apprehend at home in New Orleans on Tuesday, and according to an affidavit obtained by WDSU-TV, a dismembered body was found.

He reportedly admitted to police that he and Julia Dardar, 36, were having relationship problems, and a woman’s remains were found in a freezer at his address.

A torso and head, as well as instruments including a saw and googles, were located in the freezer onboard a bus parked at the home, according to reports.

Mr Beale has not been charged for Dardar’s death, but was arrested and charged with an obstruction of justice regarding the missing person investigation. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Julia Dardar was reported missing by her estranged husband before Christmas (Family handout)

Micah Dardar, the missing woman’s former husband, reported her missing to the New Orleans Police Department in December. She was last seen alive in November.

“It’s unfortunate. I am really sorry for her family’s loss,” said a neighbour to WDSU-TV. “The fact that it happened next door is incredible. I cannot believe it”.

Police obtained a search warrant for Mr Beale’s home after talking to residents at the weekend, and asked if anything smelled different, it was reported.

An autopsy remans to be conducted and Mr Beale remained at the Orleans Parish Jail on Wednesday, according to Fox News.