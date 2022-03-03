Headless torso found in shopping cart on busy NYC street (AB7)

A headless torso was found in a shopping cart on a busy New York street.

Police say the grisly discovery was made by a man who found the cart in Brooklyn and looked inside a bag that he thought contained trash.

But authorities say that instead he found the torso of an adult female, who is believed to be white or Hispanic.

Investigators say that the body, which was found in the early hours of Thursday morning in the East New York neighbourhood, was not decomposed and did not have any stab or shooting wounds.

The victim also did not have any identifying marks or tattoos on her body.

Police conducted a search of the neighbourhood but did not find any other body parts.

Authorities are looking at surveillance video from the area to see if anyone was caught on video leaving the shopping cart and no arrests have yet been made.

The city’s medical examiner will try and identify the woman and establish a cause of death.

“They say New York is a dream, an American dream, but I don’t feel safe,” resident Cynthia Jimenez told ABC7.

“I just wanna like, make this place safer.”