Headleys Mill Road bridge closed until spring after inspection finds holes in beams

Road closed signs block a Headleys Mill Road bridge between Cable and McIntosh roads that has been closed since Jan. 5 after an inspection revealed holes in the beams. The city is working to repair the bridge, but the closure is expected to last until spring.

A Pataskala bridge is likely to remain closed until at least March after an inspection this month revealed corroded steel underneath.

A Headleys Mill Road bridge between Cable and McIntosh roads has been closed since Jan. 5 after an inspection revealed holes in the beams, City Public Services Director Alan Haines said in a Tuesday interview.

The bridge, Haines said, is evaluated annually through an Ohio Department of Transportation program and this year's inspection revealed more corrosion. A second inspection revealed section loss, or holes, he said.

"We've not seen any displacement with the bridge. There's been no failures of any sort," he said. "This was a precautionary closure because it's not all the beams, but there's definitely beams that have it, and we thought it was in our best interest to go ahead and close it and get a repair done before there are any problems."

Haines estimated about 2,500 vehicles per day travel over the 38-foot bridge. He recommended using Courter and McIntosh roads as a detour.

Haines said corrosion like this happens quickly. One year the bridge is fine, and the the next year it's not.

"From my perspective, there was no failure of the inspection process. It was actually a validation of the inspection process," he said.

During a Monday meeting, Pataskala City Council approved moving forward with a temporary fix.

Haines said the beans will be reinforced by welding angle iron to them, and concrete will be poured to encompass them.

Planning is underway for the repair, and then the actual repair work will likely take a couple weeks, Haines said.

Haines said he is confident the bridge will open by April 1 but is hopeful it can open sometime in March.

The city is estimating the work to cost $20,000 for consulting and another $60,000 to $70,000 for the construction, Haines said.

Once the bridge is repaired, Haines said it will be able to handle passenger vehicles and snow plows. It will need to revaluated to determine if it can handle emergency vehicles.

The repair should last another three to five years before the city would have to limit the traffic on it again, Haines said, adding that he expects the bridge will be replaced before then.

Haines estimated the bridge is at least 30 years old, but didn't know exactly when it was installed because that was likely done by the county when the area was still Lima Township prior to the township's merger with Pataskala in 1996.

The city knew the bridge was nearing the end of it's life and was planning to design a replacement in 2025 and replace the bridge's beams and deck in 2026. Haines said now the city will apply for ODOT funds this fall to replace the bridge. Haines said the city has to do more assessments to determine if they need to do a full or partial replacement.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

Twitter: @MariaDeVito13

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Pataskala bridge closed until spring after inspection finds corrosion