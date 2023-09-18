Headlines in History 1932: Models to show Nelly Don dresses at Wyman's in an informal show

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

Sept. 17, 1902: “R. C. Barney has sold Bees Onward, a well known Barney stock stallion, to the Studebaker estate, of South Bend. The price is not announced.” — The South Bend Tribune

Sept. 18, 1915: “ ’Hear! Hear! Hear! The running of the king’s derby will be put on rain or shine!’ is the announcement that came from the Interstate fair grounds to-day. The derby runners do not care for a wet track and they will go in mud or through rain. The more slippery the track the more these daredevil jockeys enjoy the riding. They make many a tumble on a bad track but that is a part of the [skillful] running of a derby.” — The South Bend Tribune

Sept. 19, 1926: “Construction of a two story sales and service building at the southeast corner of Michigan and South streets will be started at once by the Nash Motor company, according to an announcement Saturday by Burnette Heck, manager.” — The South Bend Tribune

Sept. 20, 1932: “The George Wyman & Co., store will introduce Nelly Don fashions for the first time in South Bend Wednesday. They will be displayed on living models in an informal fashion showing on the second floor, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.” — The South Bend Tribune

Sept. 21, 1945: “Mishawaka is weathering reconversion from war to peacetime manufacturing in its industries with little difficulty and its business outlook for the future is excellent, a survey of the city made by workers from the South Bend district office of the war production board disclosed today.” — The South Bend Tribune

Sept. 22, 1957: “First frosts of the season may give October a chilly though bright start before rain clouds start filling the South Bend-Mishawaka area. In the latter part of the month there will be some unusually high flights of the thermometer for a very colorful and warm Indian Summer weather, on the basis of high sunspot activity.” — The South Bend Tribune

Sept. 23, 1963: “Representatives of public and private organizations will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Red Cross headquarters, 505 N. Lafayette Blvd., to map out a county-wide disaster plan. The plan will outline procedures each of the organizations should follow in the event of a disaster in the county, according to William Schmidt, a South Bend fireman who helped organize the meeting.” — The South Bend Tribune

Headlines in History

