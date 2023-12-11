Headlines in History 1933: Many in South Bend will illuminate outdoor trees for Christmas

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

Dec. 10, 1902: “South Bend, which is regarded by conservative coal operators as the greatest hard coal town in the west for its size is at present in the midst of a fuel famine the magnitude of which was never equalled in the eventful career of the city. The situation is daily becoming more complicated and is even more grave than the majority of the people have any conception of.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 11, 1914: “The new Anti-Tuberculosis hospital, north of the city, will now be known as Healthwin hospital. The decision was made yesterday by members of the board of the association who had been considering the choice of a name for some time.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 12, 1923: “South Bend has been free from epidemic of counterfeit money existent in other parts of the middle west, inquiry made of local bankers developed to-day. Chicago is experiencing the worst flood of the worthless currency of any city, according to reports, and by far the worst in its history.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 13, 1933: “Illuminated outdoor Christmas trees this holiday period will again be a feature of South Bend’s Christmas season. Outdoor illumination through the Christmas time has become a custom in South Bend and one which people hope never will be discontinued.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 14, 1947: “Holiday travel out of South Bend is going to be a problem whether you plan your trip by bus, plane, or train. Airlines serving South Bend already are taking reservations from Dec. 19 through the holiday period although they report that some space is still available. The New York Central system and the Chicago, South Shore, & South Bend railroad will add extra cars to handle the volume of travel, and bus companies will add as many extra runs as possible.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 15, 1956: “Sales representatives of the Mishawaka Rubber & Woolen Manufacturing Co., producer of Red Ball footwear, will hold their spring sales conference Tuesday through Thursday in the Drake Hotel, Chicago, according to G. D. Babcock, president.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 16, 1968: “Freeman-Spicer Co., South Bend Plymouth dealer, today again appeared to be the low bidder for the annual purchase of 48 new police cars for the South Bend Police Department, with a netbid of $40,240.” — The South Bend Tribune

