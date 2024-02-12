Headlines in History 1934: Skaters to stage race from Elkhart for cash prize of $25

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

Feb. 11, 1908: “South Bend will have the car barns and repair shops of the entire system of the Chicago, South Bend & Northern Indiana Railway company, which will include the interurban and city lines from Goshen to Michigan City, Ind., as soon as the western extension of the railroad company is completed.” — The South Bend Tribune

Feb. 12, 1916: “When Uncle Sam issued an order to stop clandestine mail at the local post office, he might or might not have had serious intentions of damaging the boy and girl love affair of many a High school student. At any rate, the young High school miss who has been accustomed to receiving mail by using a fictitious name, at the general delivery window, will no longer be afforded this medium of correspondence with the young Adonis of her class at the local institution, or elsewhere in the city.” — The South Bend Tribune

Feb. 13, 1922: “Remodeling of the Brunswick shop on North Main street, was completed Saturday. The establishment was formerly only one room, but that is now divided by an aisle with stock machines on one side and sound proof booths on the other thus increasing the convenience offered customers wishing to hear records.” — The South Bend Tribune

Feb. 14, 1934: “Reports were current today among rural residents of a grudge race to be conducted Sunday afternoon between two men whose agility on ice skates is the subject of considerable controversy. The skaters are John F. Wambach and H. Newman, both of rural route No. 2, and the race to decide the superiority of one will be held at 2 o’clock. Starting from Elkhart, the men will race to Eagle Point, east of Mishawaka, on the St. Joseph river. After a half-hour’s rest, the two will give an exhibition of fancy skating.” — The South Bend Tribune

Feb. 15, 1941: “Frank William Leahy will sign a contract as athletic director and head football coach of Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. today. The well groomed mentor from Boston college, at Chestnut Hill, Newton, Mass., accepted terms offered by Rev. Hugh O’Donnell, C. S. C., president of Notre Dame, during a long distance telephone conversation late Friday afternoon.” — The South Bend Tribune

Feb. 16, 1954: “A freak summer-like electric and rain storm drenched the South Bend-Mishawaka area during the night, knocking out telephone and power cables and ending Monday’s record heat with a record rainfall for a February day. The total 2.56 inches of rain that fell here in the 12 hours ending at 6:30 a.m. today broke the all-time record of 1.66 inches in a single day in February set in 1948.” — The South Bend Tribune

Feb. 17, 1967: “Mishawaka Street Department crews today were dividing their efforts between removingsnow from the sides of streets and beginning what is expected to be a mammoth job of street patching, in preparation for the anticipated freezing and thawing periods just ahead.” — The South Bend Tribune

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: 1934: Wambach and Newman to race on the river's ice on Sunday