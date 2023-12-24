Headlines in History 1938: Suspension of South Bend News-Times is announced

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

Dec. 24, 1900: “Several members of the common council of Niles arrived in the city this morning to inspect the street railway system. They were met at the Michigan Central railway station by General Manager J. McM. Smith, of the Indiana Railway company, and escorted to the company’s power house.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 25, 1910: No newspaper

Dec. 26, 1926: “Interstate Stages, Inc., operators of the orange and black “Oriole” motor stages, have announced the inauguration of local service on its route from Detroit to South Bend and Chicago. Now that road M-23, the old Chicago turnpike, has been opened as a completely paved highway, the company announces that it will make all local stops along its route with the exception of that no tickets will be sold reading from Allen, Mich., to Ypsilanti, Mich., and vice versa.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 27, 1938: “The South Bend News-Times announces this afternoon in a front page editorial that today’s issue is the last. In that editorial headed “30” Joseph M. Stephenson, president and editor, says: “In the newspaper profession “30” means the end. The News-Times will suspend publication with its last issue today.”” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 28, 1943: “The current collection of waste paper in South Bend will be extended through Wednesday,John S. Buczkowski, salvage director of the civilian defense corps, announced today. The collection was planned primarily to gather the tons of paper and cardboard used in wrapping Christmas gifts.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 29, 1953: “The sales of three houses and two auto garages at a public auction Monday afternoon netted the St. Joseph County Airport $2,190.” — The South Bend Tribune

Dec. 30, 1963: “The $600,000 Medical Arts Bldg., which will dominate the Mishawaka medical center, will be ready for occupancy on or about Jan. 15, it was announced today.” — The South Bend Tribune

