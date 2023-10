TechCrunch

Fortnite maker Epic Games announced Friday that the game's next season would return to its original map from the multiplayer shooter's very earliest days. Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins, one of the first streaming superstars and still among the most popular, promoted the new content by showcasing a giant replica of one of the game’s iconic Durr Burgers in his backyard. For the uninitiated, Fortnite is a battle royale-style third-person shooter where 100 players swarm a massive but shrinking virtual island with the goal of being the last man standing.