Heads up, earthlings: 5 reasons why you should pay attention to space this year

WASHINGTON – Space is hip again.

Nearly 50 years after Neil Armstrong captivated Earth by taking his "giant leap for mankind" on the lunar surface, the world is paying attention again to space travel.

Space tourism reached a new milestone in February. The Space Force is starting to lift off. And a return to the moon is getting closer.

"This time we're going to do it differently," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Wednesday about a lunar mission. "This time we're going to go with international partners. And we're going to go with commercial partners. (And) when we go to the moon, we're going to stay."

In addition, NASA and SpaceX teamed up on a successful flight earlier this month that makes it likely U.S. astronauts will no longer need Russian rockets to reach the orbiting lab.

"The coincidence of all sorts of space developments makes it a special year, starting with the Apollo 50th anniversary," said space historian John Logsdon, referring to the 1969 moon landing that captivated the country a half-century ago.

This is a 155 second time exposure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40, Feb. 21, 2019. The rocket is carrying an Indonesian Nusantara Satu communications satellite and a secondary payload, the SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries lunar lander named Beresheet, or "in the beginning" in Hebrew. That lander will will take about two months to reach lunar orbit before attempting to touch down on the moon. More

And that doesn't count the progress being made on NASA's ultimate goal: sending humans to Mars.

That mission likely remains decades away, especially with the administration's proposed decision to postpone key work on its Space Launch System that also could push back the date of the first test flight. But the technological breakthroughs achieved this year could play an important role in how quickly it takes to reach the Red Planet.

Here are five reasons why 2019 is shaping up to be a momentous year for America in space:

Space tourism

It might not be the kind of splashy breakthrough that gets humans closer to Mars.

But a Virgin Galactic rocket plane that soared over California's Mojave desert to the edge of space in February marked the farthest a crewed vehicle reached the boundary of space since the end of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011.

The milestone says as much about the continued emergence of the commercial space industry as it does about the technology being developed. Private companies are being encouraged to perform the tasks and missions once left solely to NASA, especially in low-Earth orbit.

Going back to the moon

The last astronaut to leave the moon's surface was Eugene Cernan in December 1972.

The Trump administration's decision to pivot back to the moon began in 2017, but those efforts took shape in February when NASA announced it was inviting companies to partner with the agency on specific aspects of a return, including the establishment of a "gateway" staging ground in the lunar orbit.

On Monday, the administration released its 2020 budget proposal that includes $363 million to support commercial development of a large lunar lander that can initially carry cargo and later astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

The prohibitive cost of a lander to carry astronauts from orbit to surface led to the cancellation of the Constellation program, which aimed to return to the moon. The cost of this latest venture would be shared by international partners and aerospace firms.

Despite the momentum, it's expected to take nearly a decade – 2028 – before the next human steps on the moon.

"To me the biggest deal in 2019 was the reinforced commitment to a return to the moon as the focus of what the US government will do in the coming years," Logsdon said. "And doing it with commercial and international partnerships."

Space Force

A new branch of the military designed to focus on threats from space lifted off in February.

President Donald Trump signed a directive to create another branch of the military whose mission would be to monitor low-Earth orbit and protect the USA from attack by other countries, notably China and Russia. Defense officials view both countries as wielding the capabilities and the potential motives to pose a threat.