Headstone of 110-year-old grave damaged in second vandalism report at Jensen Beach church

JENSEN BEACH — A 110-year-old gravestone was broken off and tipped over at the cemetery of the All Saints Episcopal Church on Northeast Seaview Drive Tuesday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

William Hogg, who died in 1913, was the entombed whose grave was damaged. The cost to restore the tombstone is an estimated $5,000, sheriff’s officials said.

“… That cost seems far less egregious than the nature of the crime itself,” a sheriff’s news release said.

The damage to the gravestone is the second reported vandalism incident at the church within two weeks, sheriff’s officials said.

Last week, someone broke window bars on the outdoor shed of the church and damaged a fence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Investigators said the vandals left behind beer cans and cigarettes.

Any willful damage to a church greater than $200 is a felony under Florida law.

More: ‘Too good to be true’: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital launches Care At Home program

More: Martin County's $2.4 million boat-ramp replacement project at Sandsprit Park halfway done

More: Stuart court security deputy resigns amid investigation into report of intoxication on job

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Grave vandalized at All Saints Episcopal Church Jensen Beach