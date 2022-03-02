Headstone found in Washington yard returns to resting spot — but mystery still remains

A mysterious headstone was discovered out of place in a Washington front yard weeks ago, police said.

The grave marker was found Feb. 8 in Vancouver, police said. For weeks, police have been trying to find where it belonged.

“We are hoping to bring this headstone to its proper resting place,” the Vancouver Police Department said Feb. 28 on Facebook.

For weeks, police contacted local cemeteries searching for one that may be missing a headstone. They also checked online for cemeteries with someone with the name printed on the marker.

After having no luck, the police department hoped social media would be able to help investigators return the headstone. Officials posted pleas for information on Twitter and Facebook, hoping for a lead.

“Since none of that investigation led anywhere, we’re hoping the power of social media will work,” police said on Twitter.

A day later, police said the mystery was solved — somewhat. A cemetery in Woodland, about 20 miles north, confirmed the headstone belonged there, police said.

Officials at the cemetery will return it to “its rightful resting place,” according to the police department. However, the investigation isn’t over yet.

“Mystery not completely solved, since we don’t know who moved this headstone and put it in a Vancouver yard,” police said March 1 on Facebook.

Fisherman drowns after family member tries rescuing him from icy lake, Idaho cops say

Mystery of 209 missing grave markers at North Carolina leads to surprising arrest

Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show caught selling it, cops say