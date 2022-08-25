Headwaters Capital’s Largest Holding: Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

Soumya Eswaran
·4 min read

Investment management company Headwaters Capital recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund declined by -20.5% compared to a -16.9% decline for the Russell Mid Cap index. High energy prices as a result of the Russian invasion affected the performance of the portfolio. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Headwaters Capital discussed stocks like Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the second quarter investor letter. It is the fund’s largest holding. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions provider. On August 22, 2022, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock closed at $151.68 per share. One-month return of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was 20.87% and its shares gained 35.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has a market capitalization of $5.819 billion.

Here is what Headwaters Capital specifically said about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS):

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was founded in 1999 and provides vulnerability management software to both SMBs and enterprise customers. Vulnerability management software provides a continuous view of security and compliance across all of a company’s assets including on-premise, end-points, cloud and mobile. The easiest way to think about QLYS’s original VM solution is that it provided a dashboard that monitored all potential threats to a network and helped IT departments prioritize which vulnerabilities were the highest risk. QLYS was a pioneer in the industry as they were one of the first companies to offer a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution as opposed to the traditional license offerings that proliferated at the time. While QLYS’ VM software has always provided an industry leading dashboard to monitor weaknesses, it provided limited functionality to respond to these vulnerabilities. More recently, QLYS has increased the functionality of its software through the rollout of Detection and Response capabilities (VMDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities in late 2021.

The cybersecurity space has been marked by a preference of customers for point solution expertise as opposed to a winner take all solution. This market structure is driven by the complex nature of assets that need protection, the dynamic nature of security threats and the critical nature of cybersecurity, which leads to a customer preference for quality over cost. Historically, cybersecurity was best served by firewalls, which provided a ring fence around assets that were physically located on a network. Firewalls are increasingly becoming obsolete in the cybersecurity world as the network perimeter has effectively disappeared due to the growing adoption of SaaS solutions and new connected devices that connect to the network from multiple new endpoints. This trend has only accelerated following COVID. As more devices and software tools connect from outside of the traditional firewall perimeter, the importance of security monitoring tools such as VM, VMDR and XDR has increased. In many ways, vulnerability management is the foundation of cybersecurity as it provides the dashboard for monitoring all potential security gaps. QLYS’ software can provide critical data about which assets are exposed to specific threats and can increasingly help IT departments prioritize and remediate these vulnerabilities.

Understanding QLYS’s history is important to gaining confidence in QLYS’ ability to maintain revenue growth going forward. QLYS was almost perfectly positioned earlier this decade to take advantage of both the transition in the software market from license to SaaS solutions as well as the cybersecurity trend away from firewalls as devices increasingly moved beyond a physical perimeter. Given the large TAM, industry tailwinds and a market leading product, QLYS was able to growth revenues at a +20% CAGR from 2012-2018. Even more impressive, QLYS was able to accomplish this growth with limited investment in R&D or its sales force. R&D as a percentage of revenues declined from 22% in 2012 to 16% in 2018 while S&M declined from 40% in 2012 to 22% in 2018. Consequently, QLYS operates with one of the highest EBITDA margins in the industry at 45%. The ability for QLYS to post such consistent revenue growth despite under-investing in product development and sales is evidence of the strong competitive positioning of QLYS’ software and the critical nature of the product…” (Click here to read more)

Cybersecurity Computer VPN
Cybersecurity Computer VPN

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was held by 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter, which was 23 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in another article and shared Polen Capital's views on the company. You can check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other prominent investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Vulcan Value Partners is Less Confident About Upstart Holdings (UPST)’s Future Prospects

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm carries five strategies and all these strategies trailed their benchmark index in the second quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -28.4% net of fees and expenses, Small Cap Composite returned net […]

  • Why investors shouldn’t ignore high rents and other ‘sticky’ sources of inflation

    Inflation readings could be 'bumpy' in the coming months, posing a risk to investment portfolios, according to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in PepsiCo (PEP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value ESG Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the second quarter. The Russell 1000 Value Index declined 12.21%, outperforming its growth […]

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Added Redwood Trust (RWT) to its Portfolio

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge Small Cap Value Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Value Index benchmark. Consumer staples and utility sectors contributed positively to the fund’s performance while the financials and industrial […]

  • Vulcan Value Partners Sold Wayfair (W) Due to Uncertain Future Free Cash Flows

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm carries five strategies and all these strategies trailed their benchmark index in the second quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -28.4% net of fees and expenses, Small Cap Composite returned net […]

  • Argosy Investors is Hopeful about Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) After Spin-Off

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant […]

  • Is Amazon (AMZN) a Safe Investment for the Long-Term?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm carries five strategies and all these strategies trailed their benchmark index in the second quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -28.4% net of fees and expenses, Small Cap Composite returned net […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • 'I want to be buying the riskiest stuff that I can buy right now': Here's what financial advisers are doing (or not doing) with their own portfolios in a bear market

    Four advisors share their strategies for navigating a slow market.