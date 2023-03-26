'We need to heal': Kids of incarcerated parents score at Mesa church during hoops camp

Carolyn Waters, 65, has been struggling to get her 9-year-old grandson to deal with his grief. Jordon’s mother died from cancer when he was four soon before his father was imprisoned.

But on Saturday morning, Waters smiled as she sat down to watch Jordon play hoops with other kids at the Angel Tree sports camp at Central Christian Church gymnasium in Mesa. About 116 children ages 7-17, most of them with incarcerated parents, were invited to a basketball training session by Prison Fellowship.

A Christian organization, and considered the world’s largest prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is aimed at criminal justice reform and the stewardship of inmates' families.

"I didn’t even tell (Jordon) that I was bringing (him) here today until we were on our way here. It was like a big surprise for him," Waters told The Arizona Republic amid the sound of kids dribbling balls and running on the gym’s wooden floor.

Volunteer coach Kendrick Williams-Thompson helps the second graders practice dribbling at the Angel Tree sports camp on March 25, 2023, in the Central Christian Church gym in Mesa.

For Jordon, who Waters said loves basketball, the sports camp was a welcomed respite. He said he scored three basketball shots and made a few friends at the event.

Waters shared that Jordon has previously lashed out angrily over his mom’s quick death from lymph node cancer.

"'I’m just mad because I didn’t get to spend more time with my mom,'" Waters said Jordon told her. "I said, 'God wanted her more, but it’s OK 'cause as long as you have grandma, you’re gonna be alright.' I said, 'I’m always gonna take care of you.'"

She does not want him to end up in the same situation as her son, whose stalking conviction she said was brought on by drug use.

"I’m trying to do something different with (Jordon)," she said.

All the participating children received a free pair of Nikes and a Bible, along with training from athletic coaches with the ministry, according to Prison Fellowship senior program manager Schuyler Shanen.

Lizeth Cervantes and her step-daughter, Kendra Gonzales, 9, look for shoes as they check in to the Angel Tree sports camp on March 25, 2023, outside the Central Christian Church gym in Mesa. The camp is hosted by Prison Fellowship and serves children of incarcerated parents.

A featured speaker at the event, Brandon Johnson spoke to the older kids about the value of integrity.

Johnson discussed how his prospects at playing in the NBA were squashed when the FBI found he was participating in sports betting as a University of San Diego basketball guard.

"I lost everything in 30 seconds because of a decision I made," Johnson said as he described to the audience of seated children how he was taken into custody by federal agents.

Johnson was sentenced to six months in prison in 2013 after pleading guilty to charges accusing him of profiting from NCAA game-fixing.Some of the children raised their hands when Johnson asked if they had seen a parent be arrested. Detailing how he witnessed his mother being handcuffed and eventually jailed when he was a 3rd grader, he encouraged the children to break the cycle of incarceration.

Campers bow their heads in prayers before the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree sports camp begins on March 25, 2023, in the Central Christian Church gym in Mesa.

Prison Fellowship church partnership manager Michelle Payette, 56, told The Republic that ending intergenerational troubles is key to ending the criminal behavior they spawn. Payette was herself a beneficiary of the organization when she was an incarcerated mother.

Prison Fellowship gifted her then 11-year-old son a New York Yankees fleece blanket for Christmas 2011 while she served out a sentence on a plea deal she took for grand larceny.

"Through my incarceration, I learned how to break some other cycles," Payette said. "Laws get broken through the dysfunction that we’ve learned growing up, and we need to heal from the problems within our family."

Payette began attending church at the behest of her son. Now, mother and son minister together, delivering gifts to children with imprisoned parents.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

