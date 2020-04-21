Heal Partners with Health Gorilla to Retrieve Electronic Medical Records for COVID-19 Care Management

LOS ANGELES and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal, the market-leader in doctor house calls, and Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, today announce a collaboration to retrieve medical records for patients being managed by Heal physicians. Through this partnership, Heal can now leverage Health Gorilla's Patient360 API to access comprehensive clinical records from Health Gorilla's vast network of over 60,000 care sites, including Carequality and CommonWell Health Alliance.

Heal provides telemedicine and physician house call services to tens of thousands of patients across seven states and in Washington D.C. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Heal has primarily focused on telemedicine, providing care to patients from the comfort and convenience of their home without risk of COVID-19 exposure. To accelerate data-driven care delivery services, Heal has adopted Health Gorilla's FHIR-based APIs; Health Gorilla's Patient360 API provides seamless connectivity to a large network of electronic medical record systems and care sites, allowing physicians to review a patient's medical records from wherever they are administering care.

"At Health Gorilla, we're moving quickly to put data into the hands of providers, so they can make data-informed decisions for their COVID-19 patients," said Steve Yaskin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Health Gorilla. "Heal's approach provides a critical service as patients across the country try to avoid visits to hospitals and emergency rooms, either for manageable cases of COVID-19 or for non-COVID issues. Together, we can bring comprehensive health data to Heal's network of providers to advance home-based care."

"Health Gorilla has been instrumental in accessing patient records in real time, helping us to provide high quality, data-based care," said Dr. Justin Zaghi, Medical Director at Heal. "I recently saw an elderly patient with cognitive impairment who was discharged from the hospital after sustaining severe burns. The patient lived alone and could not recall her complete medical history. In a matter of a few seconds, I was able to use Health Gorilla to pull her complete hospital history, including ED notes, labs, and imaging studies. Having quick, easy access to this kind of clinical data is a game-changer for our Heal physicians."

By embedding into existing clinical workflows with a physician-friendly querying interface, Health Gorilla helps Heal operationalize COVID-19 care management by providing physician access to patient data.

Heal's app is free and available for download on iOS and Android .

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .