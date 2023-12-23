‘We will heal;’ Preble County Sheriff speaks at funeral of fallen deputy

A community is working to heal after the loss of a Preble County deputy.

Funeral services for Deputy Joshua Hamilton were held Saturday morning at Pentecostal Tabernacle at 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond, Indiana.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson spoke to News Center 7 before services began about how his department is working to heal from the loss.

“We want to honor Deputy Hamilton and his service not only to our community but to his country,” Simpson said.

He said the department, and community, need time to grieve Hamilton’s death.

“We’ll get through this one day at a time. Certainly want to continue our prayers to Hamilton’s family. And continue our prayers to the Geyhardt family as well,” he said.

Simpson said he’s been in contact with Hamilton’s family who he described as “down-to-earth people.”

He said the department is working to support Hamilton’s daughter and his family in any way he can.

“We all go through a grieving process, the next part will be healing. Everybody will heal a little differently and it will take different times for everyone. But we will heal,” Simpson said.

Hamilton will be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis after the funeral. He is survived by his parents and a 10-year-old daughter.







