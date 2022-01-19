🌱 Healdsburg Homes For Sale + Attracting Local Wine Talent

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on today.

First, today's weather:

Fog in the morning; sunshine. High: 64 Low: 41.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Healdsburg? We love connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more here.

Here are the top 3 stories in Healdsburg today:

More than half of the wines that have been included in Wine Spectator's first-ever "Top 10 Wine Values" list are from California, including four from Sonoma County. The inaugural list features bottles that are rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator's 100-point scale, cost $40 or less, and are made in large enough quantities to be widely available. (Healdsburg Patch) Looking for a house in the Healdsburg area? We have the latest listings and upcoming open houses in the area. Check out five of the latest homes available on the market, from a $1.2 million, 3-bed, 1.5-bath home on University Street to a $3.5 million, 5-bed, 4.5-bath home on Lincoln Street. (Healdsburg Patch) As COVID-19 continues to impact businesses across the country, industry leaders in wine-making are re-evaluating how they can stay competitive to attract the top talent. According to executive human resource consultant Joel Miller of Chateau HR LLC in Healdsburg, trying to sell candidates on the "glory of working in wine" is not enough. Instead, says Miller, companies must have "a strategic initiative in place to invest in their people, not just in dollars and benefits, but in career development." (Wine Industry Advisor)

From our sponsor:

Today's Healdsburg Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Healdsburg:

Story continues

Housing Element Work Group Special Meeting Agenda At Healdsburg City Main Calendar(5:30 PM)

Parks and Recreation Commission Special Meeting At Healdsburg City Main Calendar (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The Sonoma County Library invites you to listen to librarians read to you with Dial-a-Story! Call (707) 755-2050 to listen to a recording of your Sonoma County Library children’s librarians reading storybooks. New stories come out every Wednesday. Stories are available in English and Spanish. (Instagram)

The City of Healdsburg’s Housing Element Work Group (HEWG) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. (Facebook)

The Healdsburg Senior Center received a fresh batch of fennel, lettuce, limes, lemons, and oranges from Farm to Pantry to help seniors get some good, and free, produce. (Facebook)

Loving the Healdsburg Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you around.

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Healdsburg Patch