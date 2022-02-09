🌱 Healdsburg Seniors Stranded + RIP Local Legends + Crash Victim

Hello, neighbors! It's me again, Simone, your host of the Healdsburg Daily. Here's what's happening in town today.

This is what the air over Healdsburg looked like earlier this morning. (Photo courtesy of Holly Wilson)

This one's pretty heartbreaking. The Press Democrat reports that after the state shut down the skilled nursing unit at Healdsburg's Pacifica Senior Living facility last month, five of the residents haven't been able to find anywhere else to go nearby. "The state says they will be moved Friday," aka two days from now, according to the PD. "No one knows where, though officials have mentioned sites as far away as Sacramento and Oakland." The facility was reportedly shut down due to unacceptable conditions such as "chilly room temperatures, issues with cleanliness, broken equipment, rough handling by at least one employee" and other infractions. One of the now-stranded residents is Peter Bantowsky, who's reportedly been living at Pacifica for over two years. His life partner, 75-year-old Karen Tovani, says she's run out of options. She tells the PD: “I’m actually feeling sick to my stomach. I have two jobs. I’m supposed to be at one of them Friday morning. But I’m thinking I may have to cancel. I may have to lie in front of a bus.” (Press Democrat; paywall) Healdsburg lost one of its most respected public servants last week. Roger Dormire, president of Healdsburg Shared Ministries and the Healdsburg Food Pantry, reportedly died at age 75 on Feb. 2 while playing golf with his "regular, longtime Wednesday foursome" in Windsor. According to his obituary, Roger "steadily guided the Healdsburg Food Pantry, keeping it staffed and open four days a week all through the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of his greatest joys to feed and take care of those less fortunate." Roger served in city government and volunteered at many other local orgs as well, including what is now Reach for Home, the Healdsburg Boys & Girls Club and Kiwanis — earning him the city's Marie Sparks Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018. He was also an active member of the Healdsburg Community Church, and sang in the church choir. A celebration of his life will be held at the church on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. (Legacy.com) Another well-known Healdsburgian we lost recently: Dennis Campos. His son Manuel writes on Facebook that "many local residents of Healdsburg may remember him when he worked for his great friend Paul at Wittke's Tire" at the south end of Healdsburg Avenue, near what is now the Healdsburg School. Dennis will "always will be remembered for his hard work, great sense of humor, great grandpa and most importantly his heart for his kids," his son writes. Neighbors in the "What's Happening Healdsburg" community group have been paying tribute to him this week. "He had the best sense of humor but also called me on my crap if I was doing something wrong, hated to let Dennis down!" one writes. "He was part of Healdsburg I remember," says another. May he rest in peace. (Facebook)

Healdsburg pic of the day:

Healdsburg resident Mary Ruffatto took this pic of her friend Gail Jonas at the Día de Muertos event in the Healdsburg Plaza last year. "Gail is a long time activist and dance aficionado who has worked tirelessly on climate change issues, homelessness, and fundraising for Reach for Home," Mary says. "She is a feisty local treasure!" (Photo courtesy of Mary Ruffatto)

Want to see your local photo here? Submit it for consideration. Please just confirm in your email that you own the rights to the photo, and that Patch has permission to republish it.



Today and tomorrow in Healdsburg:

Wednesday, February 9

Spirit Week at Healdsburg Junior High: Wear Pink, Feat. Valentine's Bingo (All Day)

Technical Assistance Workshop for Cannabis Cultivators at Best Western Dry Creek Inn (8:30AM-4:30PM)

Current Events Discussion Group at Healdsburg Senior Center (10AM-12PM)

Virtual Family Storytime Celebrating Black History Month at Sonoma County Library (10:30-11:30AM)

Providence Health System/Healdsburg Hospital Live Discussion : "New Clues About Who Will Develop Long COVID " (12:15PM)

Strength Training for Seniors at Rec Park (1:15-2PM)

Healdsburg Junior High After-School Presentation on "Upward Bound" Program (1:30PM)

"What Moves You?" Spiritual Reflection at THE 222 (5:30PM)

City of Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting (6PM)

Trivia Night at Coyote Sonoma, Feat. Hot Dog Stand (7-9PM)

Thursday, February 10

Spirit Week at Healdsburg Junior High: Dress to Impress (All Day)

Senior Chair Dancing at Rec Park (10-11AM)

Healdsburg American Association of University Women (AAUW) Forum : "Interpreting Works of Art - Your GPS for Visual Literacy" (10-11:45AM)

Valentine's Day Meat & Cheese Wine Pairing at Aldina Vineyards (Feb. 10-14, 10AM-3:30PM)

Lotería en Español at Healdsburg Senior Center (1:15-2:30PM)

Virtual English Conversation Class at Sonoma County Library (2-3:30PM)

Open House at St. John The Baptist Catholic School (3:30PM, 4:30PM)

Healdsburg Running Company Run to Harmon House Rooftop Deck (6PM)

From my notebook:

The woman who died in the huge crash on the southbound 101 through Healdsburg on Monday has been identified as 25-year-old Southern California Audrey Jawor, of Carlsbad . R.I.P. (Press Democrat; paywall)

Dry Creek Vineyard founder David Stare has been named an "American Wine Legend" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. He reportedly built the very first winery in Healdsburg's Dry Creek Valley post-prohibition, and pioneered the cultivation of Sauvignon Blanc in the region. (Wine Enthusiast & YouTube)

Sonoma and Mendocino Counties just received $7 million from the feds to cover wildfire repairs at the Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma reservoirs, which supply water to Healdsburg. (Press Democrat; paywall)

Dragonfly Farms on Westside Road makes Sonoma Mag's new list of 50 cool "secret spots" to visit in Sonoma County. Tip from the magazine: "On Sundays during growing season, the designers at Dragonfly Floral leave the week’s leftover blooms out on a cart in front of the farmstand. It’s take what you like and pay what you will — or leave a small gift like a jar of jam in trade." (Sonoma Magazine)

Local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg is looking for high school students to spend a week volunteering at an upcoming "day camp for 4th through 6th graders... enrolled in the accelerated language and free/reduced cost lunch programs of the Healdsburg School District." (Facebook)

Healdsburg's Hand Fan Museum just held a fan-decorating contest for kids , judged by lead Healdsburg Museum curator Holly Hoods. Check out some of their creations. (Facebook)

The SF Chronicle is completely obsessed with Healdsburg these days. Their latest local trend piece asks, "Can a new slate of 'wellness' wine tastings lure Millennials?" (San Francisco Chronicle; paywall)

A pair of "absolutely friendly and absolutely adorable" little bulldogs named Bridget and Bailey are now up for adoption at the Healdsburg animal shelter. (Healdsburg Patch)

About me: I was born and raised in Healdsburg, CA, where I was the editor of the Healdsburg High School Hound's Bark. I have since worked as a local journalist for publications in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York City and the Middle East. I'm currently a senior product manager for Patch.

