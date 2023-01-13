‘Healer’ scheme offered heartbreak cures, connections with the dead, Florida cops say

A “healer” scheme that promised to cure heartbreak and connect people to dead loved ones ended with two arrests in Florida, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were not “healers,” but served as promoters, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Among their services offered: Curing sexual impotence, giving you the ability to put former lovers “at your feet” and connecting with the dead.

The two suspects had been under surveillance for almost a week when they were arrested Jan. 12 in Arcadia: One is a 31-year-old man from Arcadia, Florida, and the other is a 50-year-old man from Mesquite, Texas, jail records show.

Arcadia is about 85 miles southeast of Tampa.

The scheme appeared to be targeting the county’s Hispanics population, with signs written only in Spanish.

“Staff arrested two individuals ... after it came to our attention they were posting signs representing one of their companions as a ‘healer’,” the sheriff’s office said. “Meaning they have the power to cure people of problems relating to affairs of the heart, forms of card readings, and connecting the living to those who have passed on.”

The two were arrested while traveling in the same van, which included “numerous flyers, cards, posters ... with messages mentioning healer, tarot reader, spiritual advisor and (holy) cleanser,” according to a report.

The duo appeared to be targeting the county’s Hispanic community, with signs listing services only in Spanish. A phone number was also offered for appointments.

Investigators said “groups” offering such services “have stolen thousands of dollars ... through confidence schemes.” The sheriff’s office is asking victims “manipulated into these false schemes” to call 863-993-4700, or 1-800-780-8477.

The identity of the “healer” being promoted was not revealed and no arrest was announced.

Jail records show the older of the two suspects faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful “possession of new drugs or legend drugs without prescriptions,” and the other is charged with misdemeanor traffic offenses, including driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a valid license.

