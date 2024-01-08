Healey announces spending cuts as Mass. tax revenues fall short. Here's what to know

BOSTON ― Six months of disappointing tax revenue has prompted Gov. Maura Healey to cut spending for the current fiscal year by $375 million ‒ mostly in funding for MassHealth, social programs and college supports – to help close an anticipated $1 billion budget gap.

Layoffs are not in the picture, state officials say.

The $769 million shortfall in tax collections through the last six months, compared to what had been projected, reflects slower economic growth than anticipated, said Matthew Gorzkowicz, the state’s administration and finance secretary.

State officials expect the shortfall in tax revenues to reach $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year in June. In addition to the $375 million in spending cuts, state officials have earmarked $625 million from other sources, including agency and department fees, as well as anticipated interest on investments, to fill the gap.

Revenue derived from interest earnings is traditionally not included in the budgetary process due to its volatility. Those funds are held in reserve and incorporated into general revenue at year’s end and can be used to fill funding shortfalls to close out the fiscal year budget.

“To ensure the long-term financial heath of Massachusetts, we cannot wait to rebalance the fiscal year 2024 budget,” said Healey in a prepared statement, “Our administration is decreasing the fiscal year 2024 tax revenue estimate by $1 billion to $40.41, including of surtax revenue.”

State officials have also agreed to revise their revenue forecast for next fiscal year down to $40.202 billion.

Where will the spending cuts come from?

The bulk of the cuts, $294 million, target MassHealth, the state's Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program.

The cuts will come from reimbursement rates paid to doctors treating patients in the system, and will also result from the federally mandated redetermination process that has removed thousands from state-subsidized health insurance rolls.

Some savings were found in cutting an under-utilized day program.

The cuts to MassHealth will not affect eligibility requirements, according to officials.

Also being cut are services to families and in the mental health field:

Commonwealth Care Trust Fund: $50 million

Community Residential Services: $35 million

Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children Grant: $13 million

Center-based child care rate increase: $12 million

Community Day and Work: $13 million

Behavioral Health Supports: $5 million

Housing Services and Counseling: $5 million

Massachusetts State Scholarship Program: $4 million

In their comments explaining the cuts, officials said these programs were targeted due to lower-than-anticipated use, the presence of sufficient funding or rollover funds to accommodate anticipated use, and revenue sources from other agencies or programs. None of the programs will lose 100% of their funding.

The cuts represent 0.6% of the state’s $56 billion for the current fiscal year.

Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, called the cuts "unfortunate, but necessary."

"The necessity of these cuts is a clarion call for all of us in state government to reevaluate and reform the things that continue to drive dramatic increases in state spending, which threaten our fiscal stability and the essential things people depend on from our state," Tarr said in a prepared statement. "We must boldly confront the high costs of living in Massachusetts that have driven thousands of taxpayers to leave, taking with them the revenue that our budgets depend on. We cannot continue the trends of spiking costs and declines in the population of the people needed to support those costs without risking the financial present and future of our state."

In her statement, Healey said her administration is focused on making Massachusetts more affordable.

"That's why we passed an historic tax cut package last year to provide relief for families at a time when costs are rising," Healey said. "The tax package was fully paid for in the budget and had no impact on spending reductions."

Gorzkowicz said those affordability programs were preserved, and so were the October tax cuts that favored lower-income earners, allowed greater deductions for renters, and addressed family and child poverty and senior housing issues.

Are disappointing revenues a sign of recession?

Gorzkowicz said tax withholding has remained consistent and there has been an increase in sales tax revenue in the prepared food category, but revenues from other categories have fallen.

Gorzkowicz described it as a “12- to 18-month cycle of belt-tightening; we don’t see a recession.”

Officials also do not see a need to dip into the state’s rainy day fund, which, Gorzkowicz said, is reserved for extraordinary circumstances, “where revenues decline year after year.”

The governor last month proposed that the state use a different fund, the $700 million Transitional Escrow Fund, to shore up the Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

“Using the escrow fund insulates the state budget, protects services and programs from being affected by the shelter crisis,” Gorzkowicz said.

Skinnier budget for next fiscal year

The legislators responsible for overseeing the budgetary process noted that the slow growth of tax revenue this year will have ramifications for the next fiscal year as well.

The new revenue estimate for next fiscal year represents a 2% increase to the revised estimate for this year. The legislators anticipate there will be enough revenue from the state's new tax on high earners to support $1.3 billion in education and transportation spending, an increase of $300 million in available funds over this fiscal year's budget.

“Remaining clear-eyed about our current fiscal environment, this Fiscal Year 2025 consensus revenue agreement provides a roadmap to develop a balanced FY 2025 budget plan built on sound fiscal discipline, while responsibly adjusting for the pressures and impacts caused by the slowdown in FY 2024 tax revenue growth to date,” said Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “I am confident with this agreement that we are well positioned to address our collective challenges head on and support our commonwealth’s long-term fiscal health.”

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, (D-Boston), chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said “this Fiscal Year 2025 consensus revenue figure will allow the Legislature and the Healey-Driscoll administration to collectively construct a reasonable and appropriate budget for the upcoming fiscal year. By being ever watchful of the commonwealth's finances and basing the budget on a judicious consensus revenue figure, we will be able to make fiscally sound decisions over the next few months as we work to make the necessary investments that our constituents deserve.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. Gov. Healey announces spending cuts to close budget gap