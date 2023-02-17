Healey-Driscoll Administration names new Massachusetts State Police interim Colonel

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has appointed a new Massachusetts State Police interim Colonel.

Effective Friday, Lieutenant Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr will take over for Colonel Christopher Mason, who has retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.

“Lieutenant Colonel Mawn is an accomplished leader with 30 years of experience at the Massachusetts State Police,” said Governor Maura T. Healey. “We are grateful for his public service and know he has the commitment and skills to provide steady leadership during this transition period.”

Lieutenant Colonel Mawn is a veteran member of the Massachusetts State Police and has earned the respect of his colleagues through meaningful contributions to the department.

“I am confident that the Commonwealth and the Massachusetts State Police will be well-served by Lieutenant Colonel Mawn,” said Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “We appreciate Lieutenant Colonel Mawn’s willingness to accept this responsibility as we establish a plan to identify the Department’s future leadership.”

Prior to being named Interim Colonel, Mawn served as Commander of the Division of Investigative Services, which investigates violent crimes such as homicides, crimes against children, narcotics offenses, cybercrime, and organized crime investigations.

Colonel Mawn has been with the State Police since 1993.

