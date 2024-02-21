Healey’s ex-romantic partner to face questions about Supreme Judicial Court nomination

Gov. Maura Healey’s nominee for the Supreme Judicial Court is expected to face tough questions at the Governor’s Council hearing.

Healey earlier this month nominated her former romantic partner and Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court.

According to the Boston Globe, members of the council are expected to ask Wolohojian whether she would recuse herself from any cases involving the governor’s office, if she is confirmed to the court.

Wolohojian and Healey, who are former longtime partners, first met while both were working at Hale & Dorr, according to a 2015 Boston Magazine article.

Wolohojian is nominated to fill the seat vacated by Justice David Lowy, who has retired this month from the Supreme Judicial Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW