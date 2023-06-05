Healey: 'Many states' in addition to Mass. mistakenly used federal funds for unemployment

Massachusetts is not the only state to mistakenly use federal funds to pay local unemployment benefits, Gov. Maura Healey said Monday, during a brief appearance outside her office with the state’s leadership team.

The governor said the state is investigating the $2.5 billion allocation taken from federal coffers to determine if, and how much, Massachusetts will be asked to reimburse to the federal coffers. A number of aid programs had been set up at the time the funds were allocated to Massachusetts with changing requirements.

“Many states are seeing the same issue,” Healey said, adding the state is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Labor. She said that despite ongoing audits of the state’s coffers, the discrepancy was just uncovered. “Multiple funds had been set up; and money (for unemployment insurance) was drawn from a federal pot, not a state pot. We will continue to talk with the U.S. Department of Labor to restore the funding and minimize the impact on the state.”

Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the state is still in the fact-finding stage. She indicated that the Senate is still working on a tax relief proposal; both the governor and the House have proposed relief packages. However, the Senate has yet to make public any numbers.

Spilka said a proposal was “coming,” yet did not discuss how the most recent discrepancy would affect the package, nor how the significant dip in revenue in April, some $2 billion less than collected in April of the previous year, would affect a Senate proposal.

After drop in April, Massachusetts tax revenue rebounded in May

Tax revenue has rebounded, with a significant increase in collections in May compared to the previous year. The state Department of Revenue announced that Massachusetts collected $2.706 billion in May 2023, an increase of $236 million, or 9.5%, over May 2022 and $169 million, or 6.7%, above the most recent benchmark projection for the month.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, said the legislature does not know what effect the use of federal funds to pay local unemployment insurance will have on the state coffers.

“We don’t know how much we owe until we get a bill,” said Mariano.

Both the House and the governor have unveiled tax relief packages that total less than $1 billion: $654 million was proposed by the House; the governor’s package came to $742 million.

The leadership team did not specify how the federal funds were originally allocated, beyond saying they were paid to eligible residents. Now that the state has identified the discrepancy, it will take steps to ensure there is no repetition of the problem.

Other topics broached by the leadership team, which includes Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll, D-Salem, was the resettlement process for immigrants to Boston and pushing the federal government to expedite the process to issue work permits for people seeking to settle in the Bay State.

Immigration: State pushing for normalization, work permits

“We are doing what we can to maximize our resources,” Healey said, adding that Massachusetts is not the only state seeking to get incoming migrants to work.

In other news, Healey said she is confident the MBTA, and its new executive director Phillip Eng, will be able to file a worker safety plan that is acceptable to the Federal Transit Authority. A previous plan that called for changes in operation was rejected by the federal agency, which cited the length of time it would take to incorporate the measures and declared the state would be denied access to rails if the second plan, due Monday, was not approved. Federal authorities suggested the changes must be incorporated within 30 days.

The new General Manager of the MBTA head Phillip Eng

“Our top priority is a safe and reliable ‘T’,” said Healey.

The governor and her lieutenant will be marching in Saturday’s Gay Pride Parade in Boston.

“We’re looking forward to the parade; it will be a special one this year,” Healey said. “We’re proud to be from Massachusetts, a state that prizes equality and protects civil and LGBTQ rights.”

She encouraged those fearing persecution elsewhere to move to the state.

“It’s great to have all our gatherings back; COVID-19 hit hard, mentally, emotionally and financially,” Healey said.

