Healey releases budget plan: 3% spending increase from current year

BOSTON ― Budgetary fluctuations in the past months — with more spending needed to support the state's emergency shelter program coupled with lackluster tax revenues — could result in a downward revision of the governor's proposed spending plan, especially with grumblings among lawmakers about the recent fiscal ups and downs and the millions allocated to house migrants.

The slower-than-anticipated growth rate in tax revenue that forced unanticipated budget cuts earlier this month were reflected in the new spending document for fiscal year 2025 filed Wednesday by Gov. Maura T. Healey.

The governor proposes to limit spending to $56.15 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1, an increase of $1.59 billion from the document she filed last year, her first in office. The proposed growth reflects a 2.9% increase in spending, well below the average growth rate of 6.1% over the last five years and the anticipated 3.65% increase in the Consumer Price Index.

'Protecting taxpayer dollars'

In presenting the spending document, Healey called the budget proposal “balanced, responsible and forward-looking, protecting taxpayer dollars while also making crucial investments to lower costs for people and improve quality of life.”

Healey proposes to continue investment in programs launched during her first year in office: Addressing the housing crisis, climate change, transportation challenges throughout Massachusetts, supporting education and child care from birth through adulthood, while also supporting the state’s veterans and creating a disaster relief fund to help communities hard-hit by natural and man-made crisis.

Tax relief package

In addition, the proposed budget pays for the tax relief package signed into law last year that was designed to put more money into the pockets of low- and middle-income earners. That package increases the dependent and child tax credit while also eliminating the two-dependent cap, increases rental deductions, doubles the senior circuit breaker and also allows deductions for commuting costs using public transportation.

The spending document strengthens the state/municipal partnership, supports full Chapter 90 funding and directs fair share tax collections, estimated at a total of $1.3 billion, into municipal infrastructure projects.

Millionaire’s tax

The state will use 55% of revenue from the so-called millionaire’s tax to support education and 45% to support transportation, including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation and regional transit authorities.

The governor’s proposal continues the state’s investment in child care, from increases in salaries for early childhood educators and care providers, investments in education for providers and increasing access to affordable child care for more Massachusetts families. The document also supports the launch of universal prekindergarten for children throughout the state, starting with the state’s Gateway Cities, which include Worcester, Fitchburg and Leominster.

The new MassReconnect project, offering tuition-free community college to residents 25 and older who have not earned a prior degree, will see a $4 million increase in its current $20 million budget. The success of the program was made clear, administration officials said, through the increase in enrollment at the state’s community colleges; the first in the last five years.

Climate change, energy issues, housing

One percent of budget spending is dedicated strictly to address climate change and energy issues, funding for the Clean Energy Center and the creation of a disaster relief and resiliency fund. The work was initiated by legislators and taken up by Healey. It would be used to support communities financially that are dealing with manmade and natural disasters.

The budget supports the governor’s initiatives in addressing the state’s housing crisis while continuing to propose use of the state’s transitional escrow fund, established by former Gov. Charlie Baker, to fund the emergency shelter system. The former governor directed some $1.8 billion from American Rescue Plan Act money and other revenue sources into the fund, which now stands around $800 million.

Officials expected that it will be completely depleted by the end of the upcoming fiscal year as it supports the shelter system. The budget reflects $324 million in base funding, enough to support 4,100 families, while the escrow fund would support an additional 3,400 families in the system. Healey capped the system at 7,500 families, creating a waitlist that continues to grow.

The shelter system was strained by the influx of migrants; which Healey continually describes as a federal problem foisted upon Massachusetts and other states by lack of action in Washington. While her administration has continued to press the state’s federal delegation to take action, the administration is not adding federal money into its budget calculations.

