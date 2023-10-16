Healey: Shelter system will reach capacity at the end of October

BOSTON — The Massachusetts emergency shelter system is predicted to be at capacity by the end of October, when some 7,500 families, roughly 24,000 people, will be housed in temporary quarters, more than half of them migrants.

Gov. Maura Healey announced new steps the state will be taking to mitigate the problem and move people out of emergency shelters into more stable housing and into communities. She has already appealed to the Biden administration for additional funding and called for expediting the work authorization paperwork.

Healey has also asked the federal government to open a congregate care site in the state to house those migrants arriving in Massachusetts once the emergency shelter system reaches capacity in 15 days. She pointed out that once it reaches capacity, the state cannot guarantee housing for anyone else at the same level it has been sheltering the first 24,000 people.

Republicans in the Legislature have been calling to end the state’s blanket right-to-shelter law and limiting assistance only to those families who have lived in the state for at least three years and find themselves in need of emergency housing. Rep. Peter Durant, R-Spencer, along with 11 other House Republicans last month filed a bill to limit the emergency housing assistance program to "residents of the commonwealth who are citizens of the United States."

While Healey said her administration is mindful of those residents, she did not say there would be any spaces set aside for them.

“We are telling the public that the emergency shelter system is reaching capacity,” Healey said. She said the state is not contemplating ending the right-to-shelter law.

Healey said she expects a recent visit to the state by a team of federal overseers will result in more funds for the state to support the incoming migrants and hasten the processing of paperwork and the location of a federal shelter in the state.

New steps Massachusetts is taking include the appointment of former Massachusetts National Guard Commander Lt. Gen. Scott Rice as the state’s new emergency assistance director.

Healey has also recruited the MassHire Regional Workforce Boards and career centers and other work force building organizations to work with businesses and companies seeking employees and connect those housed in shelters with work opportunities. The boards will assess skills and work readiness of residents who have received their federal work permits.

Migrants whose federal paperwork has been completed will be moved into employment as soon as possible. She also announced a new job-training measure being developed by the Commonwealth Corporation Foundation to teach shelter residents skills needed by prospective employers.

Healey illustrated the two job prep programs when speaking of the work with the South Shore MassHire office. Dunkin’ has 30 openings that it plans to fill with migrants currently at local shelters. She called the partnerships and the training program a “win-win” for Massachusetts, for local businesses seeking to fill openings and for the migrants streaming into the state.

The governor called the steps an “exit strategy,” a plan to get people moving out of the shelters and into permanent housing.

“Once we get people working, if they are working and they want to work, they can exit the shelter system,” Healey said. Included in the tactics for moving families into communities is the expansion of the rapid rehousing and rental assistance initiatives: HomeBASE and the Department of Transitional Assistance to help with security deposits, first and last months’ rent, moving costs, furnishings and necessities like diapers, hygiene products and formula.

The state will also ensure connections with service providers, faith-based and community groups to ensure migrants and Massachusetts families can access assistance.

Massachusetts has dispersed migrants to 90 communities statewide, placing people in the state-run shelters, into motels and hotels and even into university dormitories. Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll said it is akin to “a small city,” and noted that managing the system is key because it cannot continue to expand.

“We will manage the system according to Massachusetts values," Driscoll said, describing these as family-centered and people-oriented.

Rice, a Southampton resident, said working with community leaders, nongovernmental agencies and service providers is key to meeting the challenges posed by the influx.

“We will ensure the safety and well-being of the families in Massachusetts,” Rice said.

Of the 7,500 families in state shelters, administration officials calculated that about half are recent arrivals to Massachusetts. More than half are children.

Healey has already allocated $2 million to support the shelter system and has requested $250 million more from the Legislature in the state’s close-out budget.

So far the Legislature has balked at approving the ask. House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, said the changing daily numbers of people coming into the state and the lack of a framework for how many migrants the state can expect in the future is part of the reason for the lack of response from lawmakers.

In an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record,” Sunday, Mariano told reporters he still has questions about the crisis.

"We have people coming in daily, different times of the day, from different regions, entering our state from different locations," the Quincy Democrat said, according to the State House News Service. "We're trying to get them all organized and we have no idea how many we're going to get, when they're coming and what they need to survive here."

One of the fundamental questions the Legislature is posing is, “How are we going to pay for this?" said Mariano. "And how do we keep this from eating up the money we already put to the homeless folks that were born here, that have difficulty surviving in this economy?"

With winter fast approaching, the Healey administration is adamant about getting the federal government to respond to the requests for faster paperwork, additional funding and a federally-funded and run care center.

