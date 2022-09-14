Healing continues for Memphis community one week after shooting crime spree

It’s been one week since a man livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at random people.

Police say he killed three people and injured three more.

The city of Memphis is now working to heal after the recent violence that has terrorized our city.

Members of the Shelby County Office of Re-entry and community stakeholders gathered Wednesday for a community prayer and a discussion on correctional rehabilitation.

“It’s up to us to make a person that has no desire to be different to want to be different,” executive director of the Shelby County Office of Re-entry Deandre Brown said.

A keynote speaker at Wednesday’s community prayer was Adrian Delk, an ex-offender convicted for aggravated assault and solicitation of murder in 2013.

He was released in 2019, and has been a part of the re-entry program ever since.

“Once upon a time, I was something you guys would fear. I was out in the streets and gangs and doing everything with no repercussions. I had nothing to live for,” Delk said. “I want to speak and just let you guys know that there are guys that do go to incarcerations and come back rehabilitated.”

As Memphis works to heal from recent tragedies, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he has faith the community will come back stronger than before.

“We are a resilient community, and we are a community that can bounce back from the severest of circumstances,” Harris said.

A week ago, on Sept. 7, a man went on a deadly shooting rampage, leaving multiple crime scenes in and around Memphis.

“You could see the heartbreak from across the room from my counterparts in law enforcement, how devastated we were that we couldn’t stop this incident before it got any further,” Bonner said.

Sheriff Bonner said every law enforcement agency in the area was in contact with each other that night, working to track down and stop the suspect before he caused more damage.

“I’ve been in meetings all this week with our law enforcement partners talking about officer wellness, things we did good, and some that we could have done better,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner said they are in desperate need of more officers.

That’s why Memphis city council voted to ask the state for at least 50 more state troopers to help patrol state roads in Memphis, so local officers can focus on crime.

“I was encouraged yesterday as I was driving around the city. I did see state troopers writing tickets on 240 making stops, so hopefully this will continue,” Bonner said.

As Memphis begins to heal from the recent tragedies, Sheriff Bonner said everyone can play a part when it comes to cutting down on crime.

“As we move forward, I hope to see more community engagement, more prayer meetings, it’s going to take all of us to get over the hurdle,” he said.

City council plans to ask the state to have the additional troopers for at least six months.

They are also calling for the state to put into place a digital messaging system, similar to an Amber Alert to warn citizens of emergencies like the shooting spree.