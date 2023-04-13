'Healing Together': Reality of sexual assault is more familiar than you think | My Turn

It’s dark. The night air is thick with doom and mystery as a lone clerk leaves the tedium of her late-night shift at the convenience store. Walking to her car, a shadowy figure leaps from the penumbra outside a street lamp’s glow and grabs her. She’s dragged into the darkness where naught but strained screams escape.

This clichéd, overdramatization of an assault is often how the general community conceptualizes a rape: An unseen stranger jumps out and traumatizes an unaware, almost exclusively female victim. Depictions of sexual assaults against male victims are almost exclusively in the context of a prison rape where the perpetrator is another, more dominant male.

While instances similar to these clichés do occur in real life, the reality of sexual assault is often much subtler and far closer to home than this dramatization implies.

Looking at our last eight months of data, Victims’ Intervention Program has opened over 360 client files where sexual assault was their primary victimization. This means that, while there may have been other crimes enacted upon them, the sexual assault was the reason they sought our services. Of those client files, 195 were with us before our most recent fiscal year (July 1, 2022). That leaves 170 new individuals who have come to us for the first time in the last eight months.

From 2022: We need to do better by victims and survivors of sexual assault in Monroe County | My Turn

Related: Advocates in northern Poconos reinforce importance of consent, sexual assault awareness

The most common sexual assaults our adult clients identify are sexual abuses they endured while children (27.2 percent), followed closely by rape (21.1 percent). Our clients most often identified their abusers as members of their family, most commonly their parents. Roughly one out of every three adults we see identified parents, grandparents, siblings, step-parents, parents’ partners, and others such as aunts, uncles, cousins, etc., as their offenders.

Story continues

Slightly less than one out of every three adults we see (32.6 percent), named a current or former partner, spouse, or boyfriend/girlfriend as their offender. For our adult clients, strangers—including the shadowy cliché listed above—make up only 2.6 percent of offenders.

Our child clients report similar trends. Reported by 30 percent of our sexual assault child clients, sexual abuse is the most common sexual assault victimization our under-18s experience. Similar to our adult clients, the minors who come to see us are predominantly abused by members of their family. Parents, grandparents, siblings, step parents, parents’ partners and other familial relations account for nearly half of the offenders our young clients identify.

What this all means is that, more often than not, those who commit sexual assault know their victims. They have an established personal connection to their clients before the transgression occurs. That close connection means the offender may linger in a survivor’s life where they’re, at best, a reminder of the assault and, at worst, able to continue enacting violence upon the survivor.

This is what makes recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month so important. This is why our focus this year of “Healing Together” is so necessary. Because in situations where an offender is a parent, family member, or other close contact with a victim, that survivor may feel like there’s nowhere they can turn. Isolation is already a tactic which abusers use to control their prey. Imagine how easy it is for them to do so when they’re already wholly or partly tasked with their victim’s wellbeing.

Of interest: We spent a day with victims advocates from northeast PA. Here's what happened.

Column continues after gallery.

Healing together is about our society recognizing where improvements need to be made, and taking steps to develop those improvements. Healing together is about found

family—that is friends, acquaintances, coworkers, colleagues, and more—stepping in to offer support by believing survivors’ stories, by not blaming the survivor for being victimized, and by holding offenders accountable. Healing together is about survivors uniting. It’s about them commiserating, sharing their stories, and realizing that they are not one, isolated individual; they are a single stem in a vast meadow of bright, beautiful flowers.

On April 17, Victims’ Intervention Program will hold its 31st annual Take Back the Night demonstration. For those not in the know, this event shines a light on the reality of what sexual violence looks like. It’s a chance for survivors to come together, to heal together. It’s also a place where others can hear survivors’ stories, learn what they’ve been through, and hopefully leave with a better understanding of the plight and a newfound inspiration to set it right.

A scene from the 2021 Take Back the Night event held by Victims' Intervention Program of Wayne and Pike Counties. The paper chain, 200 links long, represents sexual assault survivors. Dark blue links represent adults while light blue represent child victims.

We hope to see you there, at the Cooperage, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be music and light refreshments, as well as VIP staff on hand for comfort and consolation.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking or another victimizing crime, we are here to help. You can call us 24/7 at 570-253-4401 to speak with a counselor. Visit VIPEmpowers.org to learn more.

David Mazzenga is public relations manager at the Victims' Intervention Program of Wayne and Pike Counties.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Opinion: Take Back the Night highlights reality of sexual violence