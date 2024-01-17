Health advocate wins award for her dedication to promoting accessible healthcare for all

Massachusetts native Rosa Fernandez has worked in the nonprofit world since she was a teenager and is now recognized nationwide for her work in creating equitable health care for low-income and people of color in the North Central Mass region.

Fernandez was one of 39 Community Star Recognition Program winners awarded by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health in November 2023. The Community Star Award was established in 2015 to celebrate the country's working healthcare advocates in rural communities nationwide.

Fernandez is the program director at the Health Equity Partnership of North Central MA (CHNA9) based in Leominster.

About the Health Equity Partnership of North Central MA

CHNA9 focuses on improving health care outcomes in the North Central Massachusetts community, from Leominster and Fitchburg to the Greater Gardner area. The organization brings awareness to local, regional, and statewide stakeholders on the healthcare needs of the most vulnerable population in dozens of rural Mass communities.

Fernandez said her work day changes daily― one day, she is talking to stakeholders about improving health care policy in rural populations, and another day, she is facilitating a health workshop for residents. She said she also frequently collaborates with the two hospitals in the region to create community outreach programs and collect data so they can figure out solutions to make quality health care accessible to all residents in the region.

What are some of her accomplishments?

Alongside her work at CHNA9, she has established a North Central MA chapter of the Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition and is currently working on creating a BIPOC Behavioral Health Provider Network. The network will be a community and resources for current BIPOC behavioral health providers and students who will be future providers.

Fernandez said her most important advocacy work so far is the work she is doing to bring awareness to policy stakeholders and to figure out solutions to the many problems that the healthcare system has when it comes to taking care of poor residents and residents of color.

"I'm honored to represent Massachusetts and, more specifically, North Central Mass. We're putting ourselves on the map by being recognized for our work to improve our communities," she said. "I don't want to be in the spotlight, but I do want to put all the people that come together every day to push for change in the healthcare system that hurts poor residents and people of color."

Who is Rosa Fernandez?

Besides her advocacy work, Fernandez is a mother of one who loves to dance, listen to all kinds of music, and enjoys being outdoors, hiking, or camping. During her childhood and teen years, she played basketball in high school and a little in college.

Fernandez was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Worcester since she was six. She said her parents moved their whole family to the States to find a better living situation for their seven children - Fernandez is the youngest. She said she hasn't visited Puerto Rico in many years, but she loves going to the beach during the warmer months because it reminds her of her home country.

Fernandez said her love of giving to others was influenced by her upbringing in a large and poor Puerto Rican family in Worcester. She said her empathy and natural ability to help others come from her experiences because she understands what it is like to be in poverty and to be a person of color. A lot of her family are involved with community service work, Fernandez said.

"It's kind of neat that a lot of us in my family serve in the community," she said. "I have family in the fire department and police department, and we all ended up in community service one way or another."

Although Fernandez said she loves to give to others she understands the need for balance and the value of sleep. She advises anyone looking into nonprofit work to make sure to leave time for yourself.

"Trust the process; change doesn't happen overnight," she said, "Sometimes we fall into despair, but you can heal through the process of working for change."

