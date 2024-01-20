New health, affordable housing community opens in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new community housing development has opened in Central City in the 1300 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

The H3C complex includes 192 apartments with 100 of them reserved for the elderly. The rest will provide affordable housing for families.

Officials including New Orleans Councilmember At-Large Helena Moreno, President of Gulf Coast Housing Kathy Laborde, President of DePaul Community Health Centers Dr. Michael Griffin, and CEO of Aetna Better Health Jess Hall held a grand opening for the Health + Housing Community on Friday, Jan. 19.

The building will also include a DePaul Community Health Center to provide residents and surrounding members of the community with access to healthcare.

“We know that social determinants of health, things like having food to eat or stable and affordable housing are critical to a member’s health. So for us, an investment like this addresses those social determinants of health and it is part of our commitment to advancing health equity in the state of Louisiana,” said Hall.

Funding for the building, equalling $27 million, was provided by Aetna, AMCREF Community Capital, Belle Reve, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Finance New Orleans, Housing Authority of New Orleans, Louisiana Housing Corporation, Louisiana Office of Community Development, New Orleans Office of Community Development, R4 Capital Funding and US Bank.

To find more information on the development, visit the H3C apartment website.

