Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

FILE PHOTO: A box of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is seen in Vienna
·1 min read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word 'the' from paragraph one)

(Reuters) - Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/05/health-canada-extends-expiry-date-of-two-lots-of-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-by-an-extra-month.html.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

