Health Care Company Projected to Generate Net Profits Over $3 Billion Within 5 Years Seeks Investors

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphadelphi, Inc. seeks investors for its revolutionary new health care delivery platform, which identifies risk in the patient population and triggers medical case management in order to better coordinate medical care. The system tracks the likelihood of developing a condition as well as a patient's past and current medical status. Active medical case management with a nurse case manager (RN) is also triggered when a threshold of risk is reached. Ultimately, this saves at least 30% over the current cost of healthcare and improves outcomes and the quality of care delivered.

The system focuses on several key areas including prediction of risk, education, prevention, efficiency, and medical case management, combining all of these target areas of focus with a centralized system, while utilizing artificial intelligence to predict risk. The system is patent-pending.

Health care expert and medical case management consultant, Paul Roberts, has spent two decades working to develop more efficient ways to improve healthcare, and now the 48-year-old is attempting his most ambitious task – to improve health care delivery worldwide.

Roberts is the CEO of Alphadelphi, Inc. He first developed the concept six years ago and drafted an alternative healthcare proposal, which was submitted to Congress in 2018. The Case Management Society of America published the concept in CMSA Today, their industry publication for case management. Last year, Roberts directed and produced a soon-to-be released healthcare reform documentary entitled Diagnosing Healthcare, which focuses on the same subject. Roberts has over 20 years of industry experience in medical case management and is dual certified as a certified case manager as well as a certified rehabilitation registered nurse.

"There's no question about it, our healthcare system is broken and that really is something everyone can get behind," said Roberts. "It affects all of us and we need to address it before costs skyrocket even more."

For more information, please visit www.alphadelphi.com or email Paul Roberts at proberts@alphadelphi.com.

Media Contact: Paul Roberts
Tel: 813.774.1928
Email: 260561@email4pr.com

