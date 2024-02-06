Health care company wants out of contract for Mecklenburg jail inmate services

Wellpath will no longer provide health care at the Mecklenburg County jail, according to a Jan. 19 letter from the company to the local sheriff’s office.

The company will stop offering care to inmates in Charlotte on May 18, according to that brief termination letter. The news comes two months after two inmates died in custody following reported medical emergencies — something the sheriff’s office says wasn’t a factor. WBTV first reported on the contract ending.

The sheriff’s office and Wellpath had discussions before Wellpath sent its letter of termination. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE/Fresno Bee Staff Photo

“We’re confident we’ll have a provider in place before May,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Bradley Smith told The Charlotte Observer. “We don’t foresee any services being affected.”

Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions, has been working in Charlotte’s jail since 2008, Smith said. Its most recent contract was set to expire later this year, but was cut short by the termination letter, he added.

The $10.66 million contract was supposed to last from December to November.

The sheriff’s office and Wellpath had discussions before Wellpath sent its letter of termination, Smith said. But he deferred to Wellpath when a reporter asked why the contract would end early.

A Wellpath spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Flags sly out side of Mecklenburg County Jail Central. John D. Simmons/jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Wellpath has been sued for the care it’s offered across the country. A review of lawsuits filed between 2014 and 2018 showed that it was accused of contributing to more than 70 deaths, CNN reported in 2019.

Two Charlotte inmates died in December after reported medical emergencies.

Those deaths were “not relevant” to the contract’s termination, Smith said.

In Charlotte, the sheriff’s office was satisfied with Wellpath’s work, he said.

“The challenges are nothing no other business or agency hasn’t experienced,” Smith said. “For example, there have been times when staffing levels were lower than contracted but Wellpath has used overtime and agency nurses to fill vacancies.”