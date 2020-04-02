Health Care Service Corporation Waives Member Cost-Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment

Actions aimed at making it easier for our members to get the care and treatment they need amid the Coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced today it is waiving member cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, related to treatment for COVID-19. The waiver applies to costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies.

The new policy applies to all HCSC fully insured group plan, individual and family plan, Medicare (excluding Part D plans), Medicare Supplement, and Medicaid members. HCSC will work in partnership with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers. Our policy is effective for treatment received April 1 through May 31, 2020. HCSC will continue to reassess this policy as circumstances warrant.

"During this unprecedented time, we want our members to have the security and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to the health care coverage they need," said Maurice Smith, President of HCSC. "Our focus is on providing assistance to our members to help ease the burdens of those impacted by COVID-19 so they can focus on their health and well-being."

Other changes announced by HCSC in response to COVID-19 during this public health emergency include:

Expanding access to telehealth coverage;

Waiving preauthorization and members' cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19;

Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills;

Lifting cost-sharing for in-network medically necessary services delivered via telemedicine;

Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, alternative post-acute facilities until April 30, 2020 ;

; Launching dedicated COVID-19 educational websites so members can easily access information and resources around COVID-19;

Opening a special-enrollment period for fully insured commercial group account customers; and

Launching the COVID-19 Collaborative Grant Fund, administered locally by our Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, to provide resources and support to those most impacted by the pandemic.

For the latest information on HCSC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other information and tips to stay healthy, please visit hcsc.com.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fifth largest health insurer overall, with nearly 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

