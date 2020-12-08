Health Care Provider Continues to Partner with Bridgeline for its Software and Professional Services

Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a nationally recognized and top-ranking academic medical center that operates several hospitals and outpatient locations in the Northeast United States, expanded their partnership with Bridgeline to leverage its professional services for ongoing enhancements to their website.

This engagement consists of a six-figure investment in professional services to implement improvements and upgrade their physician finder database. The medical center will leverage Bridgeline’s User-Centered Design, Digital Strategy, and Application Development to deploy the enhancements to their patient-facing digital experience. The services will be implemented in their independent environment using the Bridgeline Unbound platform.

This strategic initiative will help increase brand awareness in the highly competitive healthcare environment, drive patient retention, and increase new patient acquisition.

“Bridgeline Unbound provides best-in-class marketing technology to enable healthcare organizations to provide an optimal patient experience,” says Ari Kahn, CEO for Bridgeline. “This engagement will allow our customer to continue to provide ongoing enhancements to their digital experience to continue to drive value for their patient experience. We’re excited to continue to partner with our customers on their ongoing strategic roadmaps to help increase brand awareness and drive engagement.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

EVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital, Inc.press@bridgeline.com


