Health-care labor shortages are compounding worker burnout nationally: Study

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

A confluence of issues have put strains on health care systems amid the ongoing pandemic, and they could lead to increased costs in 2022, according to Moody's.

In a new report, the firm highlighted how ongoing pressures in the health care labor market — which began well before the pandemic but have been exacerbated by it — are creating a costly shift for employers.

"After a short reprieve, the use of expensive contract labor for nursing has increased as COVID-19 cases have risen with the Delta variant. Many hospitals report that hourly wages for contract labor are up again, and in some cases, to a higher level than during the surge seen in mid-2020," the report noted.

It's why Moody's associate managing director Lisa Goldstein said the country is facing a "very pronounced national labor shortage."

Registered nurse Kelsey Simons pauses while putting on her personal protective equipment (PPE) gear before treating a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient inside their isolation room in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Registered nurse Kelsey Simons pauses while putting on her personal protective equipment (PPE) gear before treating a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient inside their isolation room in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

But one thing different from the pre-COVID-19 shortage is the addition of experienced nurses burning out and retiring as a result of the intense workplace demand amid the pandemic, according to Goldstein.

In addition, other health care workers — non-clinical workers, in particular —are also in short supply. That includes those in the environmental, housekeeping and cybersecurity sectors.

"So the labor shortage is much broader and much deeper now than in the past," Goldstein said.

There are several factors compounding the shortage — including worker pay. It's far more financially rewarding for clinical workers to work as contractors rather than for hospitals, which is one reason hospitals are seeing increased costs, Goldstein said.

Another key factor in staffing shortages is the highly demanding and difficult work caused by COVID-19 and its surges. Vaccine mandates are another factor in the worker shortage. 

"It is a real problem, financially, that will lead to lower margins over the near-term," Goldstein said.

"It will undoubtedly lead to higher costs for everyone seeking health care. So we may see a rise in premiums, in our hospital health care bills," she added.

The one silver lining is that the pandemic spurred interest in the health sector, as evidenced by the increase in enrollment in nursing schools in 2020. But that doesn't help with today's staffing shortages.

"Hospitals ... will have to throw a lot of resources to not only recruit and be competitive in their salaries," but also to retain employees, which will lead to wage inflation, Goldstein said.

The needs of the aging U.S. population will keep pressure on labor needs, and, as a result Goldstein said, hospital margins.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

All Markets Summit
All Markets Summit
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Weekly jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic-era low of 290,000

    The Labor Department is set to release its jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • The Child Tax Credit payments are missing some of the most vulnerable families

    More than 3 in 10 eligible low-income families haven’t received their August payment a month after they were supposed to.

  • Top Saskatchewan health official moved to tears by unchecked Covid spread

    Dr Saqib Shahab, the Canadian province’s chief medical officer, spoke of grief and frustration at deaths despite vaccine availability Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer, Dr Saqib Shahab, said: ‘It’s very distressing to see very young, unvaccinated people ending up in ICU and dying.’ Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock A senior health official in western Canada has made an emotional plea for people to get vaccinated against coronavirus and observe social distancing recommendations, high

  • COVID-19 infections rise in UK despite high vaccination rate

    The U.K. government said coronavirus numbers “are moving in the wrong direction” despite having a vaccination rate of nearly 80%.

  • Facebook might be changing its name, but its controversies will continue to follow it

    Facebook is reportedly changing its name, but that won't help it escape its myriad controversies.

  • COVID cases and deaths keep falling as the Delta wave recedes

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios America’s coronavirus outbreak is rapidly improving as the Delta wave recedes, and vaccines for kids — which could become available within weeks — will help the situation improve even further.By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging about 79,000 new cases per day — a 22% drop over the past two weeks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.COVID-19 deaths have fallen by 14% over the same period, to an

  • Facebook's oversight board seeks more transparency on high-profile users

    The comments follow a Wall Street Journal report last month that said millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users were exempted from some internal checks. The board said that Facebook has not been transparent with the company's 'cross-check' system, an internal program the social media network says is used to double-check enforcement actions against certain users. "Facebook needs to commit to greater transparency and to treat users fairly," the board said in a tweet.

  • Argentines Are Desperate for Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine investors are growing increasingly pessimistic on the peso, betting it’s inevitable the government will be forced to speed up devaluation after November elections.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time

  • 16 more COVID deaths, 3,439 new cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (21 October) confirmed 3,439 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 162,026.

  • Stocks drift below record levels as earnings continue

    Gibson Smith, Smith Capital Investors Founder and Chief Investment Officer joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • 5 Key Things You Need To Know About The John Deere Strike

    Roughly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union have been on strike against Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), the parent company of farm and construction equipment maker John Deere, since midnight on Oct. 14. The strike is the largest of the pandemic era and also the largest private-sector walkout since the UAW’s action against General Motors (NYSE: GM) in 2019. Here are five key considerations to help understand how the strike began and how it could possibly end. The Genesis Of The Conflict:

  • Senate Republicans once again block voting rights reform bill

    Senate Republicans have stopped -- for the second time this year -- a Democratic measure aimed at enacting sweeping federal election law changes, a move that is certain to increase pressure on the majority to change the chamber's filibuster rule. Every Senate Republican opposed the vote to start debate on the voting rights bill. Schumer had worked to get moderate Democrat Joe Manchin behind the proposal known as the Freedom to Vote Act.

  • 3 reasons there's a labor shortage, according to Mitt Romney

    Ending unemployment benefits hasn't driven people back to work. Romney blames childcare, stimulus checks, and a re-evaluation of work and life.

  • 10 Mistakes That Deplete Your Wealth

    Proper planning is crucial when it comes to your finances -- not only for the decisions that can affect your wealth now but also for those that will influence your bottom line long term. But knowing...

  • Bristol-Myers Plans to Exit Acceleron Stake With Merck Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is planning to tender its shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. after Merck & Co. agreed to buy the biotechnology company for $11.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speec

  • Trump SPAC Soars as Retail Traders Pump Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are piling into the special purpose acquisition company that agreed to take former President Donald Trump’s media firm public as thousands of users pump shares across social media platforms.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architectu

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • UK adds rare nerve disorder to possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects

    The United Kingdom's drug regulatory agency added a rare autoimmune nerve disorder to its list of possible COVID-19 vaccine complications.

  • According to Health Officials, This Is When You Should Get the COVID-19 Booster Shot

    On Oct. 20, nearly a month after Pfizer booster shots were approved for at-risk groups, the FDA has officially authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.