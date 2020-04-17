How do health care staffers learn if co-workers have coronavirus? Word of mouth.

At Long Island Community Hospital, nurses and other workers knew about three dozen of their own were out sick with COVID-19. At least one, popular intensive care unit nurse Ali Dennis Guillermo, was on a breathing machine until he died after a three-week battle with the virus.

Still, there was no official word on how many co-workers had the coronavirus that causes the disease until a local news story last week reported 61 of them tested positive, said hospital emergency room nurse Darriel Daniels.

Those who worked closely with infected colleagues were not alerted about their exposure, Daniels said.

Employees and unions say hospitals are misinterpreting privacy laws and government guidance on when and how they must inform employees they've been exposed to coronavirus by co-workers.

'Can't expect nurses to be miracle workers': Mask, equipment shortages push nurses to brink across nation

"They are hiding behind those loopholes and laws and policies out there," said Daniels. "The problem is we don’t have actual numbers, but someone up above us has actual numbers."

The repercussions go far beyond labor-management disputes. Such secrecy can turn hospitals into "the biggest incubator for coronavirus," said former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey, chair of the non-profit Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths. When employees are unwitting coronavirus carriers, they put each other and uninfected hospital patients at risk, she said.

Ali Dennis Guillermo, 44, was a nurse in the intensive care unit at Long Island Community Hospital when he contracted COVID-19. He died April 7. More

Long Island Community Hospital spokeswoman Katherine Heaviside said while federal privacy laws prevent the facility from telling employees who tests positive, it "does everything every other hospital does."

"When someone is affected, we determine if possible who they have had possible exposure to and tell them," she said.

CDC report: Thousands of health care workers sickened by COVID-19 and 27 dead

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of last week, more than 9,200 health care workers across the U.S. had contracted COVID-19 and at least 27 died. The CDC noted because of spotty reporting, the number of infected health care personnel likely was far higher. States with more complete data saw the percent of cases involving health care workers was about one in 10.

The report speaks to one of the big issues troubling nurses at Washington, D.C.'s St. Elizabeth's psychiatric hospital: the underestimation of people like them infected by the virus.

St. Elizabeth nurse and union official Susan Nelson-Pierre estimated 75% of the hospital is on quarantine. The District of Columbia Nursing Association, where Nelson-Pierre is president of behavioral health, wants D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to change the testing protocols to allow rapid and repeated testing for the hospital's workers. Four patients have died in the last three weeks and 30 nurses are out on quarantine.

"All of us need to get tested so people can know whether they are positive or negative and feel more comfortable coming to work," she said.

Government guidance for workers

The World Health Organization has COVID-19 protocols for the rights and protections of health workers and the CDC has published guidance on the issue.

In a March 7 update for health care professionals, CDC acknowledged contact tracing – identifying everyone an infected person could have exposed – “is not practical or achievable in all situations" and "could divert resources from other important infection prevention and control activities.”

Still, CDC said hospitals should ask employees to “report recognized exposures, regularly monitor themselves for fever and symptoms of respiratory infection and not report to work when ill.”