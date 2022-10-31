Health-Care Stocks Rally to Best Month Since 2020 on Haven Demand

Bre Bradham
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Health care stocks posted their best monthly gain since April 2020 as investors seek shelter in a weakening economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 Health Care Index rallied 9.6% in October, its best month in two and a half years and beating the greater benchmark’s 8% rise. Hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc. -- fresh off its best week on record -- and diabetes device maker Dexcom were among the top performers driving the sector higher.

The gains come as investors look for safe bets amid rising interest-rates and a looming recession. Pockets of the health sector, from insurers to large drugmakers, tend to do well in downturns as demand for their services isn’t swayed by the economic outlook.

While wipeouts from major tech stocks have been grabbing the headlines, earnings beats in health care have been rewarded more than any other sector, according to Asad Haider, a Goldman Sachs Group strategist.

He said health care’s defensive appeal and outflows from other sectors, including tech bellwethers, are helping bolster the stocks. Disappointing earnings from tech companies stand in contrast to the beats-and-raises from Biogen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. and others, Haider wrote in a note to clients dated Friday.

The group has charged higher for the past four weeks, its longest weekly winning streak since December 2021.

And more earnings reports are coming. The best health performers this year are drug distributors McKesson Corp., which is expected to report earnings on Tuesday after a 57% rally this year, and Cardinal Health Inc., which is set to share results on Friday after a 47% gain.

Several large-cap drugmakers and managed care companies are trading near all-time highs, including Eli Lilly & Co. ahead of a Tuesday earnings report, and Humana Inc., which is expected to report on Wednesday. Cigna Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Elevance Health Inc. are also around record levels.

The sector was nearly unchanged on Monday, while the S&P 500 Index closed lower by 0.8%.

Not all health stocks are heading higher, and with the sector still down about 5.9% this year, the group is on pace for its first annual decline since 2016. The strong dollar and unfavorable exchange rates have hurt sales for the sector while negative earnings reports drove plunges in device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and Invisalign-maker Align Technology Inc.

Still, the impact of FX as well as rising interest rates should be factors well understood by investors by now.

“Large-cap health care should work higher as an S&P component, as many risks appear to be generally well priced in and the business variability is manageable vs other sectors,” Jared Holz, a health-care strategist at Oppenheimer Holdings, wrote.

(Updates throughout to market close.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Output of Apple iPhones at major China plant could fall 30% amid COVID curbs -source

    Production of Apple Inc's iPhones could slump by as much as 30% at one of the world's biggest factories next month due to tightening COVID-19 curbs in China, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Manufacturer Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is working to boost production at another factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person, declining to be identified as the information was private. Its main Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about 200,000 people, has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, with several workers fleeing the site over the weekend.

  • Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading rules

    Some euro zone countries have eased rules for the banks that manage the trading of their government debt to help them cope with some of the most challenging market conditions in years, officials told Reuters. Out of 11 major euro area debt agencies Reuters contacted, officials in the Netherlands and Belgium told Reuters they have loosened various market-making obligations dictating how actively these banks should trade their debt. As the European Central Bank unwinds years of buying the region's debt, while the war in Ukraine, an energy shock and turmoil in Britain are making investors wary of loading up on government bonds, debt managers are adjusting to a less liquid, more volatile market.

  • Panasonic to start building Kansas battery plant next month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Monday it will start building a new battery plant in Kansas in November and aims to begin mass production by March 2025, targeting North America's fast-growing market for electric vehicles. The conglomerate's energy unit said in July it had picked Kansas as the site for a new plant to supply batteries primarily to Tesla Inc, joining other battery producers planning massive U.S. investments to qualify for new EV tax credit rules and to tap that market's potentially massive demand. Panasonic said in a statement that it expects initial production capacity of 30 gigawatt hours per year at the new plant.

  • Zinc Plunges as Factory Data Fuels Concerns Over Steel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Zinc led a decline in industrial metals after a slump in China’s economic activity added to signs of weakening demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of

  • China Stocks Extend Post-Congress Rout Amid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares extended losses following last week’s selloff as a ramp-up of Covid restrictions and poor economic data worsened the outlook for the market.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% i

  • China Builders Slide to Record Lows as a Top Chairwoman Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- A sudden resignation by the founder and chairwoman of a top Chinese builder has added to concerns over China’s ailing property sector, fueling a further selloff that dragged many securities to record lows.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance Summ

  • China Property Billionaire Wu Resigns as Longfor Chair During Sector Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. plummeted the most on record after billionaire Chairperson Wu Yajun stepped down, leaving the company without its longtime leader during a deepening nationwide property crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus

  • Here Are Four Petrobras CEO Candidates to Watch as a Lula Shakeup Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are closely watching whom Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pick to lead Petroleo Brasileiro SA to gauge how much its business strategy will change under the new, more left-wing administration.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Ko

  • Longfor Billionaire Wu Quits as Chair, Shocking Investors

    Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. plummeted the most on record after billionaire chairman Wu Yajun stepped down, leaving the company without its longtime leader during a deepening nationwide property crisis. Loretta Chen reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Homes are staying on the market for longer, meaning that sellers must offer fewer tricks and more treats to attract buyers

    The typical age of inventory is up 45% from last year, and is 30% less than the pre-pandemic average. The post Homes are staying on the market for longer, meaning that sellers must offer fewer tricks and more treats to attract buyers appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Global Rate-Hiking Cycle Will End by Early 2023, JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic is joining Wall Street strategists who believe the most aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle in decades by global central banks is nearing an end. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMorgan Stanle

  • COVID: Chinese officials order mass testing amid latest shutdown, case spikes

    Health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details how China's most recent round of COVID-19 lockdowns are impacting tourism to Disney parks as the government mandates mass testing precautions amid spiking case numbers.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus

    Wall Street faces a stern test of its best October rally in two years this week and next, with a ten-day stretch that includes 163 earnings reports, a Fed rate decision, an October jobs report and mid-term elections.

  • Getty Images Surges as Meme and De-SPAC Stock Frenzy Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders returned in force on Monday, creating a volatile session for de-SPAC firms like Getty Images Holdings Inc.. as well as meme stock favorites including GameStop Corp.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMorgan Stanley’s Wils

  • Is Walmart Stock A Buy Right Now After Earnings Beat Despite Slashing Profit Outlook?

    Walmart stock recently slashed its profit outlook. It also launched Walmart+ as it attempts to take on Amazon. Is it a good buy right now?

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    A potential return of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX to Chinese airspace failed to materialize over the weekend. Investors remain worried about when the plane will fly again in this all-important market, sending Boeing shares down as much as 3% on Monday morning. Boeing is on the rebound after a difficult two years, weighed down first by the grounding of the 737 MAX following a pair of fatal incidents and then by the pandemic, which cut demand for air travel.

  • Here’s How to Trade Brazil Assets Overseas on Election Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors seeking to wager on Brazil after its presidential runoff vote can turn to Asia to place their first trades.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsThe Next Funds Ibo

  • ‘Viva Lula’: How Global Leaders Are Reacting to the News of da Silva’s Election Victory in Brazil

    As news of Lula’s victory reverberated around the globe, world leaders commended the Brazilian president-elect and affirmed the power of democracy

  • OPEC+ 'only a phone call away' if markets need balancing - UAE minister

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.

  • Boeing Stock Is in the Penalty Box, but One Analyst Remains Bullish

    Seaport analyst Richard Safran slashed his target price on Boeing stock to $186 from $298, but kept a Buy rating.