Health Catalyst and Carle Health Partner to Improve Patient Care with Data and Analytics Solutions

URBANA, Ill. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carle Health today joined Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, in announcing a five year, multi-million dollar strategic partnership to improve the quality of patient care, lower costs and meet the changing needs of patients, providers and payors in today's rapidly evolving healthcare marketplace.

Health Catalyst logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) More

Through this partnership, Health Catalyst will provide data and analytics solutions to measure quality and cost of care, allow for increased and efficient sharing of analytics, and provide a comparative analytics platform to help increase learnings about costs, outcomes, and trending best practices. The solutions will support Carle Health, which includes: Carle Foundation Hospital; Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center; Carle Richland Memorial Hospital; Carle Physician Group, with more than 1,000 doctors and advanced practice providers; as well as Health Alliance, a leading provider-driven health plan serving Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Washington.

"This strategic partnership with Health Catalyst will strengthen our ability to deliver on our mission of serving people through high-quality care, medical research and education," said James C. Leonard, MD, President and CEO of Carle Health. "Through our rigorous selection process, Health Catalyst ascended as the best partner because, beyond their superior data, analytics and services capabilities, they share a strong cultural commitment to the values we most cherish: integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect, and excellence."

"We have great admiration for Carle and are honored to have the opportunity to forge this critical partnership," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are excited about combining our Solution with Carle's exceptional people, who have tremendous experience and know-how. We believe that together we will improve the organization's clinical, financial and operational outcomes."

This agreement will use Health Catalyst's open, scalable Data Operating System (DOS™) platform designed to meet three missions of data—analytics, application development, and interoperability—in a single, common architectural platform that maximizes the value of data. DOS's hybrid approach combines healthcare data expertise and data management tools that support internal innovation, enabling data consumption from across the enterprise, integration with data from hundreds of sources, and delivery of enriched data sets to external customers. Flexible, closed-loop analytics make it easier for transactional customers to understand outcomes and costs and identify improvement opportunities. Carle will also immediately have access to Health Catalyst's growing suite of COVID-19 solutions, including but not limited to a registry, staff and patient tracker and capacity planning tool.

"Successfully bringing healthcare data together to drive broad-based improvement is particularly challenging because of the complexity and data silos that make up the data backbone of the modern healthcare system," said Matthew Kolb, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Carle Health. "Carle believes in the potential of Health Catalyst's data, analytics and service capabilities to support the creation of a unified approach that will connect more than fifty currently disparate data sources, one of which is our EHR, into a single analytics platform. This partnership will enhance our understanding of improvement opportunities."