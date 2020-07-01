Health Catalyst Launches New Care Management Solution

Comprehensive Data and Analytics Strategy Increases Patient Identification and Outcomes Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced the launch of its Care Management Suite, a patient-centric data- and analytics-driven approach to care management. These tools and processes deliver visibility across the continuum of care for high-risk and at-risk populations, enable the integration of multiple disparate data sources, facilitate more streamlined and patient-centric workflows, improve the quality of patient care, and reduce overall costs.

Unlike traditional care management tools, which offer inflexible, "black-box" point solutions that present challenges with identifying impactable patient populations, the Care Management Suite is built to support the entire clinical care pathway, from patient identification to outcomes evaluation. The suite consists of three applications that health systems can use together as an integrated solution or independently: Population Builder™: Stratification Module, Population Care Flow, and Population Care Insights.

As healthcare systems become more integrated the need to coordinate care across different healthcare environments and teams becomes increasingly critical. This coordination requires a care management platform with integrated, transparent, and comprehensive information based on claims, EMR data, and clinical data.

"Health systems have long been frustrated with black-box-driven technology," said Health Catalyst Application Suite Business SVP and General Manager Eric Just. "The frustration stems from not understanding or seeing bias in the algorithms. Our solution provides transparency and the ability to adapt the algorithms, pick the right patients, and demonstrate to clinicians the potential for improved outcomes."

Just added, "With increased consolidation and clinically integrated networks, we are seeing a marked increase in the number and type of data sources necessary to understand patients, populations and outcomes. Analyzing all of that data in the context of care management is complex and should be a foundational rather than 'add-on' capability. We are thrilled to offer the only care management solution built from the ground up using a data and analytics strategy to finally deliver real ROI."

The Care Management Suite drives both operational efficiencies and improvement in patient health outcomes by providing:

Advanced data and AI analytics with supporting care management and population subject matter experts to select the most impactable patients

Algorithm transparency and flexibility to confidently explain, demonstrate, and continuously optimize results

Financial, operational and clinical analytics to measure, track, and enable outcomes improvement

Expert services to assist with existing program evaluation, capabilities assessment, program design, and population design

Unexpected events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, will be supported by the Care Management Suite's flexible capabilities designed to address constantly changing clinical needs, operational disruptions, and financial distress. The data and analytics-first approach allows providers to identify at-risk patients and integrate them into COVID-19 specialized care programs. Care managers can closely monitor clinical best practices along with quality and operational metrics, adjusting and optimizing resources across COVID-19 and other programs.

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.





