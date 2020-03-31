Health Catalyst Launches Four Additional COVID-19 Solutions and a Modular Bundle

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced meaningful developments in its initial COVID-19 solutions and is launching the following: a COVID-19 Registry, Dashboard, and Capacity Planning Tool, with a new set of Financial Impact Planning Resources in development. The technology associated with all of these solutions is offered to Health Catalyst clients at no cost, with the Capacity Planning Tool also available to any healthcare organization, free of charge.

Also, in response to requests from health systems who are not Health Catalyst clients, the company is making available a modular bundle consisting of a light version of Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS) bundled with the Patient Safety Application Suite, inclusive of the COVID-19-Specific Public Health Surveillance Module. This can be installed in as little as a few weeks, and the technology is being made available to any U.S. health system, at no cost in 2020, with associated 2020 cloud hosting and other implementation costs priced at the company's direct cost.

"We are grateful to continue to support our heroic health system clients in their response to COVID-19," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Our first three solutions were developed in response to problems our clients described, and we're grateful to see significant early interest in and use of these solutions. We're also grateful for the next round of insights we gleaned through additional discussions with health systems, which directly informed our next wave of rapid-development COVID-19 Solutions."

Update on Three Already-Announced COVID-19 Solutions:

Patient and Staff Tracker : With many clients in the implementation process, the Patient and Staff Tracker Solution has already become one of Health Catalyst's most utilized analytics accelerators in the company's history. This solution has been deployed to clients using both Epic and Cerner and is in the process of deploying to clients using Meditech and Allscripts. Ongoing enhancements include providing additional visualization options and the recently released COVID-19 registry definitions.

: With many clients in the implementation process, the Patient and Staff Tracker Solution has already become one of Health Catalyst's most utilized analytics accelerators in the company's history. This solution has been deployed to clients using both Epic and Cerner and is in the process of deploying to clients using Meditech and Allscripts. Ongoing enhancements include providing additional visualization options and the recently released COVID-19 registry definitions. Public Health Surveillance: The announcement of Health Catalyst's Public Health Surveillance module has resulted in implementation requests by a significant number of the company's clients. These clients recognize this application as a meaningful addition to their current COVID-19 analytics and clinical decision support strategies. This specific module should be available to clients starting in mid-April.

The announcement of Health Catalyst's Public Health Surveillance module has resulted in implementation requests by a significant number of the company's clients. These clients recognize this application as a meaningful addition to their current COVID-19 analytics and clinical decision support strategies. This specific module should be available to clients starting in mid-April. Staff Augmentation Support: In addition to its continuing analytics & data science staff augmentation support of clients, Health Catalyst has also identified team members across various other areas of expertise that are available and interested to assist customers. These team members include registered nurses, certified infection preventionists, patient safety experts, clinical chart reviewers, clinical data abstractors, analytics developers, web programmers, and a host of others across clinical, operational, financial, and technical domains of expertise.

New COVID-19 Solutions:

COVID-19 Registry: Designed to identify three patient populations of interest: patients at risk in the community for adverse outcomes (ventilation or death) if infected; suspected COVID-19 patients; and confirmed COVID-19 patients. These registry definitions can be leveraged directly to ensure consistency with any COVID-19-related analytics and dashboards and with other Health Catalyst products including Population Builder.

Designed to identify three patient populations of interest: patients at risk in the community for adverse outcomes (ventilation or death) if infected; suspected COVID-19 patients; and confirmed COVID-19 patients. These registry definitions can be leveraged directly to ensure consistency with any COVID-19-related analytics and dashboards and with other Health Catalyst products including Population Builder. COVID-19 Dashboard: Built on Health Catalyst's Leading Wisely® application, this dashboard enables health systems to track all the critical metrics associated with the pandemic in one place in their health system settings. A prototype of this solution will be developed by late next week.

Built on Health Catalyst's Leading Wisely® application, this dashboard enables health systems to track all the critical metrics associated with the pandemic in one place in their health system settings. A prototype of this solution will be developed by late next week. Capacity Planning Tool: Built upon industry leading work out of the University of Pennsylvania , this tool enables health systems to perform scenario-planning to understand and forecast local COVID-19 demand and manage hospital capacity and resource constraints. This tool is made available, free of charge, to any health system, and can be accessed on www.healthcatalyst.com/covid19-capplan/.

Built upon industry leading work out of the , this tool enables health systems to perform scenario-planning to understand and forecast local COVID-19 demand and manage hospital capacity and resource constraints. This tool is made available, free of charge, to any health system, and can be accessed on www.healthcatalyst.com/covid19-capplan/. Financial Impact Planning and Analysis Resources: An advanced set of COVID-19 financial impact capabilities is under development to assist with managing and overcoming current challenges, using data, visualizations and analytics, combined with deep domain expertise, designed to address operational changes from canceled or postponed procedures and visits, dramatic labor and supply cost increases and erosion of cash reserves.

Early feedback on these solutions has been encouraging, with significant customer dialogue about the value of the COVID-19 capacity planning and analysis for beds, PPE, ventilators and more.

"Despite several available epidemiology models, many hospital leaders, operators, and analysts asked Health Catalyst for additional capacity planning support. We quickly built upon the Penn Medicine Predictive Healthcare Team's outstanding work, released expanded capabilities to nearly 50 healthcare organizations and are gathering and acting on early favorable feedback," said Jason Jones, Chief Data Scientist at Health Catalyst.

"Our efforts and customer conversations are reinforcing the critical role of patient registries in the management and understanding of COVID-19 at every level of our healthcare system, from local to national," said Dale Sanders, Chief Technology Officer at Health Catalyst. "Ensuring we plan for the investment, development and implementation of these registries for future preparedness will be key in the long-term battle against novel viruses."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

