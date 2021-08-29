Health Check: How Prudently Does Alexium International Group (ASX:AJX) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Alexium International Group

How Much Debt Does Alexium International Group Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Alexium International Group had US$2.51m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$2.93m in cash, leading to a US$422.3k net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Alexium International Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alexium International Group had liabilities of US$1.97m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.33m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.93m in cash and US$1.37m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.00m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Alexium International Group has a market capitalization of US$36.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Alexium International Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Alexium International Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Alexium International Group wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 20%, to US$7.3m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Alexium International Group?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Alexium International Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$2.3m and booked a US$1.4m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$422.3k, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Alexium International Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

