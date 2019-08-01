Health Check: How Prudently Does Baytacare Pharmaceutical (HKG:8197) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Baytacare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HKG:8197) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Baytacare Pharmaceutical's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Baytacare Pharmaceutical had CN¥22.5m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has CN¥6.41m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥16.1m.

How Strong Is Baytacare Pharmaceutical's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Baytacare Pharmaceutical had liabilities of CN¥78.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥37.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥6.41m as well as receivables valued at CN¥1.91m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥107.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of CN¥89.1m, we think shareholders really should watch Baytacare Pharmaceutical's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Baytacare Pharmaceutical will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Baytacare Pharmaceutical reported revenue of CN¥39m, which is a gain of 259%. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour Baytacare Pharmaceutical's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. Indeed, it lost a very considerable CN¥12m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. It's fair to say the loss of-CN¥108.5m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Baytacare Pharmaceutical's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.