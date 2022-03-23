Health Check: How Prudently Does CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does CymaBay Therapeutics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 CymaBay Therapeutics had debt of US$50.3m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$186.5m in cash, leading to a US$136.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is CymaBay Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that CymaBay Therapeutics had liabilities of US$18.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$51.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$186.5m as well as receivables valued at US$69.0k due within 12 months. So it can boast US$117.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that CymaBay Therapeutics' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, CymaBay Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CymaBay Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping CymaBay Therapeutics can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

So How Risky Is CymaBay Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year CymaBay Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$70m of cash and made a loss of US$90m. However, it has net cash of US$136.2m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that CymaBay Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

