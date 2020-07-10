Health Check: How Prudently Does Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Use Debt?

Simply Wall St

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Daily Journal

What Is Daily Journal's Debt?

As you can see below, Daily Journal had US$31.3m of debt, at March 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$142.7m in cash, so it actually has US$111.5m net cash.

NasdaqCM:DJCO Historical Debt July 10th 2020

How Healthy Is Daily Journal's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Daily Journal had liabilities of US$25.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$53.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$142.7m in cash and US$6.82m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$70.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Daily Journal has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Daily Journal has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Daily Journal's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Daily Journal reported revenue of US$52m, which is a gain of 22%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Daily Journal?

Although Daily Journal had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$163k. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Keeping in mind its 22% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Daily Journal (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

  • Trump still struggling to articulate his agenda for a second term
    Yahoo News

    Trump still struggling to articulate his agenda for a second term

    During a Fox News town hall in Wisconsin late last month, President Trump was asked by host Sean Hannity to name his top priority items for a second term. Trump gave a meandering reply about now having the “experience” of being president and living in Washington, D.C. (“Now I know everybody,” he said), then quickly pivoted to the tell-all book by his former national security adviser John Bolton — all without laying out a single policy idea or plan. The answer frustrated Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who criticized Hannity for not making Trump focus.

  • An Austin police officer appeared to grope a woman's breast after pulling her over for a traffic violation
    INSIDER

    An Austin police officer appeared to grope a woman's breast after pulling her over for a traffic violation

    In a video that trended on social media Tuesday, an Austin police officer appears to grope the woman's breasts while performing a search, even as she demanded a female officer. In a statement, the Austin Police Department said the officer acted appropriately since the encounter was recorded and another officer was present. The department also said the officer was conducting a search before transporting the woman to jail for "multiple hazardous traffic violations."

  • 'I feel threatened': Unmasked Florida man's viral Costco outburst cost him his job
    NBC News

    'I feel threatened': Unmasked Florida man's viral Costco outburst cost him his job

    A man's outburst at a Costco in Florida that was caught on video has cost him his job. A video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Monday night by filmmaker Billy Corben. "Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in 'Running the World Since 1776' shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida," Corben tweeted.

  • Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit over Mississippi’s ‘in God we trust’ flag plan
    The Independent

    Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit over Mississippi’s ‘in God we trust’ flag plan

    The Satanic Temple has threatened to sue Mississippi over plans to include the phrase “In God We Trust” on its flag. In a letter addressed to state attorney general Lynn Fitch the Temple argued that not all Mississippians were represented by the phrase, which is the US national motto. Last week politicians approved proposals to retire the 1894 Mississippi state flag, which had been adorned with the Confederate battle emblem, amid nationwide demonstrations against institutionalised racism.

  • Female US Army soldier makes history by becoming the first woman to become a Green Beret
    Business Insider

    Female US Army soldier makes history by becoming the first woman to become a Green Beret

    U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens A female soldier became the US Army's first female Green Beret on Thursday. The National Guard soldier graduated, earned her Special Forces Tab, and earned her Green Beret Thursday at a ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina celebrating her and her classmates completion of Special Forces training. US Army Special Operations Command is withholding identifying information about the woman due to mission security demands for special operations troops.

  • Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead
    Reuters Videos

    Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

    Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead according to police on Friday. This comes after his daughter reported him missing at 5:17pm local time, saying his phone was off and that he had left a message "like a will." Hundreds of police took part in the hours-long search, utilizing both drones and dogs.

  • Militants kill BJP politician Wasim Bari and his family in Kashmir
    The Telegraph

    Militants kill BJP politician Wasim Bari and his family in Kashmir

    A Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party politician was killed along with his brother and father in Indian administered Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. Wasim Bari, 38, and his family were attacked by militants at his residence in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday night. All three were shot at point-blank range and died on the way to hospital.

  • Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases
    Reuters

    Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases

    Hong Kong's Education Bureau on Friday announced the suspension of all schools from Monday after a sharp rise in locally transmitted coronavirus cases fuelled fears of renewed community spread. Schools in the Asian financial hub have been mostly shut since January, with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call. Many international schools are already on summer break.

  • Outdoor Dinging Decor That's Sure to Bring Joy to Any Table 
    Architectural Digest

    Outdoor Dinging Decor That's Sure to Bring Joy to Any Table 

    Cheerful furnishings in citrine bring smiles to the outdoor table Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Judge Napolitano Schools Fox News on Trump's SCOTUS ‘Defeat’
    The Daily Beast

    Judge Napolitano Schools Fox News on Trump's SCOTUS ‘Defeat’

    Fox News was ready to declare “victory” for President Donald Trump on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court ruled by a 7-2 margin that he must turn over his tax returns to the Manhattan District Attorney. “It sounds like in a strange way that might lead to victory for the president because if it goes back to the lower courts it would seem that any further action would be postponed until after the election,” anchor Jon Scott said shortly after the ruling came down. “It means that the president of the United States—President Trump and all of his successors and any of his predecessors for that matter—is not immune from criminal prosecution and is not immune from complying with the ordinary process,” Napolitano explained.

  • Robert De Niro's lawyer says the actor's finances have been ruined by the coronavirus
    INSIDER

    Robert De Niro's lawyer says the actor's finances have been ruined by the coronavirus

    John Lamparski/WireImage Robert De Niro's finances have been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to his attorneys. De Niro is battling his ex-wife Grace Hightower in court, and appeared via Skype at an emergency hearing after he cut her monthly credit card limit from $100,000 to $50,000. According to the Daily Mail, De Niro's lawyer Caroline Krauss told the judge that he was forced to make this cut as his finances have been impacted so badly.

  • Server who told CEO on racist tirade to leave California eatery gets thousands in tips
    Miami Herald

    Server who told CEO on racist tirade to leave California eatery gets thousands in tips

    A California restaurant employee is getting a hefty tip for shutting down a tech CEO's racist tirade. The man, who is white and identified by media outlets as San Francisco cloud computing firm Solid8 CEO Michael Lofthouse, was seen on video posted to Instagram giving an Asian family the middle finger. He's heard saying, “Trump's gonna f--- you.

  • Israel looked like a model for halting coronavirus. Here's how it 'lost its bearings.'
    NBC News

    Israel looked like a model for halting coronavirus. Here's how it 'lost its bearings.'

    When signs of the coronavirus pandemic appeared in Israel in March, the country shut down hard and fast. Between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Israel recorded a new daily high of 1,528 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said. In the West Bank and Gaza, cases have also steadily risen, with more than 300 reported on Tuesday.

  • This aviator just became the US Navy's first Black female fighter pilot
    Business Insider

    This aviator just became the US Navy's first Black female fighter pilot

    U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens The US Navy has graduated its first Black female fighter pilot, Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the service said. "Very proud of LTJG Swegle," the Vice Chief of Information Rear Adm. Paula Dunn wrote.

  • Ohio sheriff refuses to enforce governor's mask order: 'I'm not going to be the mask police'
    The Independent

    Ohio sheriff refuses to enforce governor's mask order: 'I'm not going to be the mask police'

    An Ohio sheriff said he won't enforce Governor Mike DeWine's order making face masks mandatory in states with high rates of Covid-19 infections. The sheriff is a supporter of President Donald Trump and comes from a county of like minded individuals; Butler County voted for Mr Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in 2016 and nearly all of its officeholders are Republicans. Mr DeWine issued the mandatory mask order on Tuesday.

  • UN official: 700 people died in Syrian camps for IS families
    Associated Press

    UN official: 700 people died in Syrian camps for IS families

    The U.N. counterterrorism chief said his office received information that 700 people died recently in two camps in northeast Syria, where more than 70,000 mainly women and children connected to Islamic State fighters are detained in “very dire conditions.” Vladimir Voronkov told a news conference Thursday that the people, including children, died of “lack of medicine, lack of food” at the al-Hol and Roj camps, which are overseen by Kurdish-led forces allied with the United States who spearheaded the fight against the extremist Islamic State group. Voronkov did not clarify when the 700 reportedly died or what the source of the information was.

  • 'Scared for my life' but needing a salary: Teachers weigh risks of COVID-19
    USA TODAY

    'Scared for my life' but needing a salary: Teachers weigh risks of COVID-19

    Christy Karwatt teaches social studies, but she's been thinking more like a math teacher the last few days. At 61, the Sarasota High teacher is entering her 27th year in Florida's retirement system, and she loves her job. She had planned on teaching three more years to maximize her retirement payment.

  • New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police
    Reuters

    New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

    New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York City's mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioner's hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her investigation into the policing of recent protests. The commission would have final say on the department's budget and officer discipline. "There should be an entirely new accountability structure for NYPD," James said in her report, which also recommended giving more power to the Civilian Complaint Review Board, a city agency that reviews police misconduct.

  • Trump: Doctors Were ‘Very Surprised’ I ‘Aced’ Cognitive Test
    The Daily Beast

    Trump: Doctors Were ‘Very Surprised’ I ‘Aced’ Cognitive Test

    President Donald Trump boasted on Thursday night about a cognitive test he took during a Walter Reed physical, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that doctors were “very surprised” that he “aced” it while calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to take the same test. Calling in to close confidant Hannity's primetime program, both the president and the Fox News star began openly questioning Biden's mental fitness and suggesting he is suffering from cognitive decline. After Hannity aired a montage of selectively edited clips to characterize Biden as senile, and Trump described the former vice president as “brainwashed,” the conservative host brought up Biden's recent claim that he “can hardly wait” to test his cognitive capability against Trump's.

  • No regrets: wounded Hong Kong police vow to keep enforcing law
    AFP

    No regrets: wounded Hong Kong police vow to keep enforcing law

    Nine months ago he was burned by corrosive liquid hurled during anti-government protests, but Hong Kong police officer Ling says he has no regrets and remains devoted to being a law enforcer. Officers like Ling have formed the spear tip of Beijing's pushback against huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in the restless finance hub. Seven months of clashes last year have left the city bitterly divided with swathes of the population loathing police -- and many officers feeling they have been unfairly vilified.

  • 1986 cold case on ‘Dateline’ now has arrest in teen’s disappearance, Indiana cops say
    Miami Herald

    1986 cold case on ‘Dateline’ now has arrest in teen’s disappearance, Indiana cops say

    A man has been arrested in the disappearance of an Indiana girl who mysteriously vanished more than 30 years ago, police say. Connersville, Indiana, high school student Denise Pflum went missing in 1986 after she planned to return to the site of a party to retrieve her purse, Dateline NBC reported in a feature story about the case in March. Since then, her parents have been left with questions about their missing daughter.

  • Gun violence disproportionately affects minorities. Data shows it's getting worse.
    NBC News

    Gun violence disproportionately affects minorities. Data shows it's getting worse.

    In New York City, after the number of shooting victims more than doubled from June 2019 to this June, every person who has been shot this July, nearly 100 in total, has been a member of the minority community, according to the police department. And in June, 97 percent of the shooting victims were minorities, the department said. In Chicago, where minority communities have long struggled with deadly gun violence, shootings have increased 76 percent from the same time last year, with nearly all the bloodshed concentrated in the city's predominantly Black and brown communities on the South and West Sides.

  • The Best Smart Technology for Your Socially Distanced Summer
    Architectural Digest

    The Best Smart Technology for Your Socially Distanced Summer

    From a sleek electric bike to a theater-quality projector, these new products will make staying home this summer that much more enjoyable Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused of echoing white supremacist slogan on air
    The Independent

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused of echoing white supremacist slogan on air

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been accused of echoing a 14-word white supremacist phrase during one of his on-air segments. During a segment on his Monday evening show, Mr Carlson showed side-by-side images of Representative Ilhan Omar and Senator Tammy Duckworth, both of whom are Democrats on Capitol Hill and were born overseas. Critics said the phrase across the screen mirrored that of the white supremacist 14-word slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

  • Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey just announced he will be funding a universal basic income experiment that could affect up to 7 million people
    Business Insider

    Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey just announced he will be funding a universal basic income experiment that could affect up to 7 million people

    On Thursday, Jack Dorsey, the billionaire CEO of Twitter, announced he is working with 14 American mayors to fund universal basic income (UBI) trials in their cities. The pilot programs will be run city by city and have not yet launched. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang helped bring the idea of universal basic income into the mainstream and is funding his own UBI pilot program.