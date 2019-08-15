Health Check: How Prudently Does Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ensign Energy Services's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Ensign Energy Services had CA$1.66b of debt, an increase on CA$781.8m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CA$39.7m, its net debt is less, at about CA$1.62b.

TSX:ESI Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Ensign Energy Services's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ensign Energy Services had liabilities of CA$252.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CA$1.86b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CA$39.7m in cash and CA$327.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$1.75b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CA$465.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Ensign Energy Services would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ensign Energy Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Ensign Energy Services reported revenue of CA$1.5b, which is a gain of 40%. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour Ensign Energy Services's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at CA$38m. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. However, we note that trailing twelve month EBIT is worse than the free cash flow of CA$99m and the profit of CA$68m. So one might argue that there's still a chance it can get things on the right track. For riskier companies like Ensign Energy Services I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.