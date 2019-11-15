Health Check: How Prudently Does IRICO Group New Energy (HKG:438) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited (HKG:438) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is IRICO Group New Energy's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that IRICO Group New Energy had CN¥1.44b of debt in June 2019, down from CN¥1.72b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥280.6m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥1.16b.

How Strong Is IRICO Group New Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, IRICO Group New Energy had liabilities of CN¥4.13b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥532.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥280.6m as well as receivables valued at CN¥1.15b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥3.23b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥999.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, IRICO Group New Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since IRICO Group New Energy will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year IRICO Group New Energy had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 12%, to CN¥2.3b. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While IRICO Group New Energy's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost CN¥38m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it vaporized CN¥176m in cash over the last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we consider this a high risk stock and we wouldn't be at all surprised if the company asks shareholders for money before long. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how IRICO Group New Energy's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.