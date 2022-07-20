Health Check: How Prudently Does Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Legend Biotech's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Legend Biotech had US$126.7m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$791.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$664.5m.

How Strong Is Legend Biotech's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Legend Biotech had liabilities of US$225.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$376.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$791.3m and US$50.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$239.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Legend Biotech could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Legend Biotech boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Legend Biotech can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Legend Biotech reported revenue of US$119m, which is a gain of 50%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Legend Biotech?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Legend Biotech lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$297m of cash and made a loss of US$346m. But at least it has US$664.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Legend Biotech may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Legend Biotech has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

