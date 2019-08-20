Health Check: How Prudently Does Lippo (HKG:226) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Lippo Limited (HKG:226) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Lippo

What Is Lippo's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Lippo had HK$2.73b of debt, an increase on HK$2.48b, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$3.49b in cash, so it actually has HK$760.4m net cash.

SEHK:226 Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Lippo's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lippo had liabilities of HK$1.96b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$1.53b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$3.49b and HK$348.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has HK$350.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Lippo has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Lippo boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Lippo will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Lippo managed to grow its revenue by 2.3%, to HK$2.6b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Lippo?

While Lippo lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow HK$219m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Lippo's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.